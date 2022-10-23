Denton County's agreement with Tarrant County for medical examiner services has gone from $445,000 in 2022 to $662,000 in 2023 — an unusually high increase that, according to officials, stems from the new chief medical examiner reevaluating costs.
Earlier this month, Denton County commissioners re-upped the medical examiner's agreement between the two counties, which has been in place for decades. Texas requires counties to set up their own medical examiner system once they hit 2 million residents, and since Denton County still hasn't reached half that number, it's instead a part of the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's District.
The district also includes Johnson and Parker counties. Yearly, each member county renews an agreement with Tarrant County to help fund the district. Denton, Johnson and Parker each have a "satellite" office with several responsibilities, but the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office performs autopsies and other exams.
Tarrant County taxpayers pay over $10 million annually, while Denton County pays just a fraction of that. For fiscal years 2020 and 2021, the total was $423,750, and for fiscal year 2022, that jumped slightly to $444,936. But when county officials approved the current fiscal year's contract Oct. 11, they agreed to a price tag of $662,269.
Dr. Kendall Crowns, Tarrant County's chief medical examiner, was at the meeting to address commissioners. He said the Tarrant County office will continue to provide "exceptional service" and talked about the relationship between the two counties, but didn't make any mention of the increased cost.
The commissioners didn't talk price either, though County Judge Andy Eads commented that the agreement is "good government" and an efficient arrangement for the county. A memo on the meeting's agenda doesn't mention the increase, nor does the agreement itself, which lays out each side's obligations and the final total.
So where did the increase come from? In an interview last week, Eads said the Tarrant County office reevaluated how much Denton County should be paying.
"With the new medical examiner, they're evaluating the cost of participation among the members in the Medical Examiner's District," Eads said. "Our percentage of the utilization is increased, and so the fee increase is attribute to the proportion that's shared of the cost of running the operation over there."
Crowns was sworn in as the Tarrant County medical examiner last December, following heavy turnover at the district which stemmed from misconduct and autopsy errors. Eads maintained that the agreement would stay put despite those issues, and Denton County commissioners approved Crowns' appointment.
Eads said the obligations for each side remain the same in this year's agreement. He was also asked if he thinks it's fair for Denton County's cost to increase.
"We would not have supported it if we didn't," Eads said. "Although it is a cost increase, we understand that, but it still is an overall savings compared to doing our own medical examiner."
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office couldn't be reached by email or phone for clarification on the cost increase.