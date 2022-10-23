Denton County's agreement with Tarrant County for medical examiner services has gone from $445,000 in 2022 to $662,000 in 2023 — an unusually high increase that, according to officials, stems from the new chief medical examiner reevaluating costs.

Earlier this month, Denton County commissioners re-upped the medical examiner's agreement between the two counties, which has been in place for decades. Texas requires counties to set up their own medical examiner system once they hit 2 million residents, and since Denton County still hasn't reached half that number, it's instead a part of the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's District.

Kendall Crowns

Tarrant County Chief Medical Examiner Kendall Crowns speaks during a Denton County Commissioners Court meeting Oct. 11.
Medical Examiner's District Agreement

