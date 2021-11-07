Denton County’s latest redistricting proposal includes changes to each commissioner precinct, notably returning Oak Point and Lakewood Village to Precinct 1 after the cities’ mayors lobbied against a shift.
The county’s latest proposal was released Thursday, a week after its first draft was made public. Prior to the redraw, officials received ample feedback at Tuesday’s Commissioners Court meeting, in addition to comments submitted virtually. Among the speakers were the mayors of Oak Point and Lakewood Village.
The neighboring municipalities would have moved from Precinct 1 to Precinct 2 under the former proposal, including them with the county’s southeast. But Lakewood Village Mayor Mark Vargus and Oak Point Mayor Dena Meek spoke out against the changes, each giving a pitch to stay put.
Vargus, in particular, spent several minutes and said he was “harassed, abused and insulted” by Precinct 1’s former commissioner regarding Lakewood Village’s low population. Hugh Coleman assumed the seat in 2008 and was ousted in last year’s race by current commissioner Ryan Williams, who Vargus said has treated the city better.
“It is trivial [for the county] to leave us with the only person that didn’t think we were worthless,” Vargus said. “Please don’t put us with Dallas and Carrollton. Don’t make us worthless again.”
Meek said Oak Point is very different from the cities in Precinct 2 and requested the city stay put as well. The other speakers at Tuesday’s meeting brought up concerns of voter representation, especially in Precinct 2, the most politically competitive of the four.
A few days after meeting with attorneys in Tuesday’s executive session, officials released an updated map including significant changes to the first. Oak Point and Lakewood Village ended up back in Precinct 1 following the mayors’ requests, along with other population adjustments.
To compensate Precinct 1’s gain, it loses a voting precinct near south Frisco to Precinct 2. The latter will gain another near west Carrollton and some land near the middle of Lake Lewisville. It would be largely split across the lake if the revision holds, now representing a slew of voting precincts on the other side.
In compensation for Precinct 3’s lost voters near Carrollton, Precinct 4 will hand it over land west of Flower Mound, concluding the revised changes for those two.
Denton County Democratic Party representatives targeted their concerns mostly at Precinct 2 last week, as current commissioner Ron Marchant won the precinct by less than 500 votes in 2018. Under the initial proposal, the precinct’s white population would have increased about 4.5%, its Hispanic population would have seen a slight increase and Black and Asian populations would have seen decreases of about 2% and 3% respectively.
The revision brings changes to those demographics, with Precinct 2 gaining even more population than originally drawn up. While it currently sits at the second-lowest population, it would balloon to 238,198 residents, 5.1% higher than the target of 226,606 for each precinct.
The precinct’s white population will now increase by about 3.6%, with its Hispanic population still seeing a slight increase. While the Black population will decrease similar to the first proposal, the Asian population will decrease by about 2%, less than the original 3% drop.
Residents have until Tuesday to weigh in on the proposal, as commissioners plan to approve the map at this week’s county meeting. Feedback can be submitted online at the county’s redistricting website or in-person at the meeting, which will be held at the new administrative courthouse off Loop 288.