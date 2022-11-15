Denton County’s $650 million road bond passed easily last week, with about 74% of voters giving the package their approval. Here’s a rundown of what’s next in the process, and why it will take several years for the package to be fully implemented.
Nuts and bolts
The county’s bond program includes more than 100 road projects across 30-plus municipalities. The general idea, according to officials over the past several months, is that the county only pays a portion of a project’s cost, with a city or larger agency (like the Texas Department of Transportation) picking up the rest. Through this method, the county aims to “leverage” the $650 million to get more projects completed.
At Tuesday’s Denton County Commissioners Court meeting, officials thanked voters for passing the bond and continued to praise its projected impact. They cited a recent economic study that estimates the bond will lead to almost $1 billion in“economic activity,” $315 million in labor income and $25 million in tax revenue at the state and local levels.
But those impacts — if they come to fruition — will be many years away. County Judge Andy Eads said the most recent road bond, passed in 2008 for about $280 million, is just now seeing the last of its funding dry up.
“This will be implemented over many years,” Eads said. “We’re just now wrapping up the bond program from all those many years ago. ... We will have a measured and thoughtful approach as we look to partner with our partner agencies.”
Precinct 4 Commissioner Dianne Edmondson said the county won’t “take this lightly.”
“You’ve entrusted us with these millions of dollars,” Edmondson said. “We’re going to spend them wisely, and we’re accountable for them. ... We’re going to do a really good job for you.”
Next steps
Following Tuesday’s meeting, Denton County auditor Jeff May sat down with the Denton Record-Chronicle to talk about the next steps for the bond package. As is typical, he said the implementation will be a gradual process rather than one single drop of projects.
“We had $650 million approved, but we’re not going to issue $650 million in bonds immediately,” May said. “What we’ll have to do is get a list of projects that need to go first, and I expect that to be around $60 million. We already started some projects — about $28 million of it, that we can get reimbursed with the bonds.”
Boiled down, the process will see a group of projects get ready to go, then the bonds issued for that group so they can get started. May said that will play out several times, potentially for a decade or more. That translates to a mixed bag for residents: Depending on where someone lives, a road project near them could get completed in the next few years, or in over a decade’s time.
May said he’s aiming for the first round of bonds — $60 million to $90 million — to be issued early next year.
“We’ll issue bonds probably every year, some amount, for the next five to 10 years,” May said. “It kind of depends on when the projects are ready, because there’s some stipulations that say how long you have to spend the money, and roads always drag out for a long time. ... We have to have the money in the bank before we can start the project.”
County commissioners and May agree on one thing residents won’t have to worry about: the tax rate. A major selling point officials used for the bond was their claim that the county won’t have to raise its tax rate to account for the $650 million.
May said there are multiple reasons the debt service portion of the tax rate won’t increase from the bond package. For one, the county has a AAA bond rating, which means it gets some of the lowest interest rates on the bonds it issues. The county’s growth (and rising property tax rates) also ensure that, moving forward, the county government gets more revenue from the same tax rate.
“I don’t want the debt service tax rate to increase, so I have a cap,” May said. “I try to keep this level, and actually, I expect the tax rate to drop a little bit even though we’re issuing bonds.”
The bond passed overwhelmingly, but 26% of the voters went the other way. That translates to more than 80,000 residents who voted against the package. Asked what he would tell those voters, May said that while he’s not a part of the political process, he appreciates their input and thinks everyone will benefit.
“I will say that, since it was approved, we’re going to spend the money as wisely as possible,” May said. “Hopefully, they’ll benefit from some of these roads that we are going to improve or build. They’re going to benefit from this, too, even though they may have opposed it.”