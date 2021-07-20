Three weeks after Denton County’s last full Commissioners Court meeting, health director Matt Richardson on Tuesday addressed the recent surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, pinning the local increases on variants running rampant throughout the unvaccinated population.
Since Richardson’s last presentation weeks ago, the local coronavirus landscape has changed drastically. For many months, the county had reported a gradual decrease in cases, bottoming out at under 200 reported for a single week — but that number has since more than doubled and coincides with increases in hospitalizations and the active case total.
According to Denton County Public Health’s daily reporting, about 400 additional coronavirus cases were reported for the past week, a number the county hadn’t eclipsed for more than two months. The active case total climbed to 2,026 by Tuesday afternoon, its first time above 2,000 since last month, and the percentage of total inpatient hospital beds taken up by COVID-19 patients came in at 5.5%, the highest mark since the end of March.
Richardson’s analysis of the surge boiled down to two factors: variants and the county’s unvaccinated population. The two most common variants — the alpha and delta strains — likely make up the majority of cases, he said, and are spreading in unvaccinated residents at a faster rate than the virus did during the pandemic’s early stages.
“The variants are starting to take hold in the unvaccinated, and the unvaccinated individuals in Denton County really represent fuel for the fire,” Richardson said. “They are the ones most at risk and, with a more transmissible variant, the idea would be that this variant will burn through the unvaccinated more quickly than the original virus did.”
Richardson added the original COVID-19 virus essentially no longer exists and has been replaced by variants. That puts unvaccinated residents at higher risk, because at least one variant has been identified as more contagious than the original strain.
“Lots of people are asking right now how many variants are in Denton County and what we think the proportion of circulating virus is,” Richardson said. “Turns out, if you have COVID-19 currently, we believe it is a variant. The original COVID-19 virus, epidemiologically, no longer exists.”
Since Richardson last addressed the public, DCPH has updated its vaccination model, now providing shots by appointment at its offices in Denton and Lewisville. The department’s vaccination totals have slowed substantially since the peak of its operations at Texas Motor Speedway, a development reflected throughout the country.
Of the vaccine-eligible population, 61.9% have received at least one dose, and 55.1% are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Richardson has previously addressed vaccine hesitancy as it became apparent vaccinations were slowing, and reiterated Tuesday the risk of not getting one.
As for those who are fully vaccinated, Richardson recommended sticking to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which clear those residents for regular activities without the need for a mask. He acknowledged the possibility vaccinated residents can still be infected, and suggested being wary of large gatherings that could include groups of unvaccinated people.
“We do think the possibility of reinfection [or infection of the fully vaccinated] is small,” Richardson said. “However, we know it’s technically possible, and large gatherings of unvaccinated individuals could present risk. I think that’s the common sense application — if you know of a large group of people who intentionally or by chance have not been vaccinated, as these cases grow, those people do present a risk to themselves and others.”