Denton County Administrative Courthouse
Gray clouds loom above the Denton County Administrative Courthouse off Loop 288 as a storm complex moves in Oct. 13. 

 Al Key/DRC file photo

Denton County’s Tuesday morning meeting will include more discussion on the Denton Central Appraisal District, in addition to public hearings on the 2023 budget and tax rate before commissioners approve them.

Before DCAD holds an important board meeting Tuesday afternoon — the first since its budget was shot down by more than half of the 60 governmental bodies it serves — Denton County commissioners will have another opportunity to air their frustrations over the agency.

