Denton County’s Tuesday morning meeting will include more discussion on the Denton Central Appraisal District, in addition to public hearings on the 2023 budget and tax rate before commissioners approve them.
Before DCAD holds an important board meeting Tuesday afternoon — the first since its budget was shot down by more than half of the 60 governmental bodies it serves — Denton County commissioners will have another opportunity to air their frustrations over the agency.
Two items are on Tuesday morning’s agenda: “Discussion and consideration of potential action related to the Denton Central Appraisal District” and a closed session item relating to the county’s votes for the DCAD Board of Directors.
Commissioners have made it clear they aren’t happy with the district’s operations, nor with the board members’ responsiveness to their concerns. It isn’t clear exactly what will be discussed Tuesday, but in the past, the county has discussed “contemplated litigation” against the appraisal district behind closed doors.
Budget
At 10 a.m., public hearings are scheduled for the county’s proposed budget and tax rate for fiscal year 2023. It will be the last chance for residents to give their feedback on the budget before commissioners approve it.