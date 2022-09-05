Commissioners Courtroom
Denton County Commissioners Courtroom

 DRC file photo

Although Denton County's $650 million bond proposal has taken center stage recently, its fiscal year 2023 budget will be up for approval next week. The budget will include a lower tax rate, but an overall increase from $336.9 million to over $371 million. Here's a rundown of where that increase comes from.

Revenue

220906_drc_news_budgetimg1

Denton County 2023 budget by fund type

