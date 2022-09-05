Although Denton County's $650 million bond proposal has taken center stage recently, its fiscal year 2023 budget will be up for approval next week. The budget will include a lower tax rate, but an overall increase from $336.9 million to over $371 million. Here's a rundown of where that increase comes from.
Revenue
To support the budget's 10% increase of over $34 million, Denton County's revenue breakdown will see some adjustments. Despite a drop in the tax rate, the county will actually collect more in taxes this year — a projected $286.9 million compared to $283.5 for 2022. As a note, figures for the current year are estimates, because the fiscal year does not switch over until October.
Alejandro Moreno, the county's chief budget officer, explained at the Aug. 16 budget presentation that construction leads to new property being added to the tax rolls, which is why the total tax revenue is increasing despite a lower tax rate. Taxes account for 77% of the county's revenue.
The other major increase in revenue is coming from the fund balance — reserve funds from previous years that can be dipped into for budgeting assistance.
For the current year, the county increased its tax rate partially to lessen its dependency on fund balance. In 2023, the fund balance is projected to make up about $25.5 million, or 7%, of the county's revenue. Other revenue sources include fees, fines, auto registration and interest.
Budget impacts
The budget can be explored in depth on Denton County's website, which includes the Aug. 16 presentation laying out how the $34 million increase will be allocated. Going by fund types, which includes areas like the overarching general fund at $230.1 million, budgeting is going to be increasing nearly across the board. Only the records management and preservation fund will see a decrease.
Moreno also provided a more specific breakdown of the increases, from greatest to least:
- Debt service, $10.7 million
- Technology and cybersecurity, $7 million
- Public safety, $3.6 million
- Contingency, $2.1 million
- Judicial and legal, $1.9 million
- Forfeiture, $1.4 million
- Road and Bridge/road improvements, $1.3 million
- Open space acquisition/park and trail improvement, $1 million
- Elections, $970,591
- Public facilities/facility improvements, $870,975
- General administration, $806,098
- Financial administration, $776,118
- Inter-fund transfers, $554,800
- Denton Central Appraisal District, $486,305
- Public health, $365,510
- Inflation impacts, $295,175
- Social service agencies/libraries, $69,629
In the budget summary report, Moreno identified labor shortages and inflation as key challenges that needed to be addressed. As part of the budget, the pay scale was increased by 5% across the board for employees.
"This will raise the minimum starting salaries for County positions which will optimistically help the County with its recruitment efforts," Moreno wrote. "In addition, this will assist current employees with the rising costs as inflation is unlikely to fall to pre-pandemic levels within the near future. ... Our FY 2023 budget includes increases in funding necessary due to rising costs in various areas of County operations. Energy prices, gasoline prices, new vehicle prices, have all substantially increased."
When it comes to staffing, the jail has been especially problematic for the county. A dire shortage of detention officers has the jail nowhere near fully staffed, a common problem across the state and country. As a result, Denton County's detention officer salaries have been upgraded by two pay grades. That factors into the $3.6 million increase for public safety.
Other impacts include an expansion of the county's human trafficking unit, which was just established last year. That goes along with some new positions, more funding to ambulance and fire rescue transportation, vehicle replacements and higher costs of food for jail inmates, among others.
County officials have been quick to laud their increased allocations for law enforcement, and that has continued this year, with public safety coming in at the third-highest area for increases.
“With rising costs hitting Denton County residents hard this year, lowering the tax rate was uppermost on our minds with this year’s budget,” Denton County Judge Andy Eads stated in an Aug. 16 news release. “We also believe ensuring a high level of cybersecurity and supporting our law enforcement for public safety are important benefits for all of our residents."
Technology and cybersecurity nearly doubled public safety with a $7 million increase. That will go toward more new positions, equipment replacements, storage expansion and an increase cost in cybersecurity insurance.
Lesser impacts include a $486,305 increase in what Denton County has to pay toward Denton Central Appraisal District operations — though that was the amount in DCAD's now-vetoed budget — and a nearly $1 million increase for the elections department.
Denton County elections have been highly scrutinized by some residents, and while commissioners have been steadfast in their defense of the county's practices, the elections department will be getting two new positions: an elections audit and compliance analyst and a GIS (geographic information system) analyst. Because there are now more voter precincts following last year's redistricting, the county also has to allocate more money to election judges.
The next step in the budget process will come Sept. 13, when a public hearing will be held. Those hearings haven’t been well attended in recent years, but following any feedback, commissioners can then finalize the budget and tax rate.