Ahead of the Denton Central Appraisal District's pivotal Tuesday afternoon board meeting, Denton County officials publicly asked the board to vote against hiring legal representation involved in conducting surveys, calling the relationship a "clear waste of time, energy and taxpayer dollars."
County commissioners placed two DCAD-related items on the agenda for Tuesday morning's Commissioners Court meeting, and after returning from closed session, County Judge Andy Eads read out another letter due to be sent to the DCAD Board of Directors.
According to the letter, a law firm — Dallas-based Fanning Harper Martinson Brandt & Kutchin P.C. — would be involved in surveying employees about Chief Appraiser Hope McClure. McClure has come under fire from several different taxing entities, which have asked for a change at DCAD's most important leadership position.
"We strongly disapprove the hiring of a law firm to survey employees and taxing entities on the effectiveness of the current chief appraiser," Eads said. "This action is a clear waste of time, energy and taxpayer dollars. We ask the Denton Central Appraisal District board of directors to address the leadership issues at hand quickly, decisively and effectively."
According to the letter, board chair Roy Atwood discussed the surveys and law firm at a recent Carrollton City Council meeting. The law firm has been retained by DCAD at least once before, when the district hired it in 2019 to investigate its management practices.
DCAD's meeting was scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday, with the law firm being just one of multiple agenda items.
Budget & tax rate
Public hearings on the Denton County budget and tax rate for fiscal year 2023 passed by Tuesday without any input from residents. The county is legally required to hold the public hearings before officials can approve the budget, though most of the legwork happened last month.