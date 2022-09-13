Denton Central Appraisal District
Buy Now

The Denton Central Appraisal District building, on Morse Street, is shown in January 2019.

 DRC file photo

Ahead of the Denton Central Appraisal District's pivotal Tuesday afternoon board meeting, Denton County officials publicly asked the board to vote against hiring legal representation involved in conducting surveys, calling the relationship a "clear waste of time, energy and taxpayer dollars."

County commissioners placed two DCAD-related items on the agenda for Tuesday morning's Commissioners Court meeting, and after returning from closed session, County Judge Andy Eads read out another letter due to be sent to the DCAD Board of Directors.

Recommended for you