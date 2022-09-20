Denton County Jail
A settlement increased the amount the county paid for the jail's new kitchen and laundry.

Disputes over timeline delays and change orders have led to a settlement between Denton County and O'Haver Contractors — the lead contractor for a kitchen and laundry facility at the county jail — that will set the project's final price tag to $8.85 million, up from the $8.1 million total from three years ago.

About three years ago, the county contracted with the San Antonio-based company to construct a kitchen and laundry project for the jail at a sum of $8.1 million. The project has been complete for almost a year, but negotiations over the final cost have been ongoing between the two parties.

