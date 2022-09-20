Disputes over timeline delays and change orders have led to a settlement between Denton County and O'Haver Contractors — the lead contractor for a kitchen and laundry facility at the county jail — that will set the project's final price tag to $8.85 million, up from the $8.1 million total from three years ago.
About three years ago, the county contracted with the San Antonio-based company to construct a kitchen and laundry project for the jail at a sum of $8.1 million. The project has been complete for almost a year, but negotiations over the final cost have been ongoing between the two parties.
The contract was first negotiated in September 2019. However, change orders — changes to the project ordered by the architect, contractor or client — increased the cost and became a source of disagreement between the county and O'Haver. That's according to a settlement agreement approved by officials at Tuesday's Denton County Commissioners Court meeting.
"During and/or following construction of the Project, disputes arose among and between the Parties regarding delays … liquidated damages, claims for extended general conditions, disputed change orders and other issues," the settlement reads.
According to a "final change order" document attached with Tuesday's meeting agenda, the original contract total was $8.1 million. Through various change orders, that amount increased to $8.6 million before the settlement. Now that the settlement has been reached, the final order increases the price tag to $8.85 million and closes out the project. Denton County owes a total remaining balance of $693,000 to O'Haver.
Reached after Tuesday's meeting, Denton County Judge Andy Eads said the disagreements over the project mainly came down to two categories.
"One was the value of the change orders that were made, and one was the time schedule," Eads said. "It was supposed to be a [one-year] project, and it took them two. … How do you reconcile the costs associated with the changes we needed to make, and also the delay in schedule?"
The two sides used Dallas attorney Stephen Yungblut as a mediator to make the agreement.
"As you go through a mediation, you're looking at what was the contract, what did we change, how long did that impact the schedule," Eads said. "Both parties end up having different dollar amounts in their mind."
County Administrator Jody Gonzalez said that while the contract amount did jump from the initial $8.1 million to $8.85 million, almost all of that total was accounted for in the budget for the project. That's because a 5% to 6% percentage contingency was baked into its budget, but with the final amount now set, he said the county did come up short in the end.
"There's more money in the budget than the $8.125 [million], because we always have change orders, and we always have something we find when they start turning dirt," Gonzalez said. "Long story short … we had to come up with $163,665 above the budgeted amount of the jail and kitchen."
Gonzalez said change orders complicated the timeline because they extended how long it took to finish the project, though the county and O'Haver disagreed on how much. With stand-in numbers, he used sidewalks as an example.
"Let's say they submitted a change order form to us saying, 'Hey, we've got to pour this sidewalk and it's going to take us 60 days to pour, and it's going to add 60 days to our contract,'" Gonzalez said. "We say it doesn't take 60 days, we're going to give you 30 days to pour the sidewalk. They say they're going to go 40 days. At some point, it's like buying a car."
Gonzalez explained that the project's final cost was always going to increase from the previous $8.6 million mark, but it was the settlement that determined by how much. He called the $263,499 ending point a "great number."
"I think that is a great number that benefited both us and O'Haver, absolutely," Gonzalez said. "It was a very good settlement process and mediation, and we were actually excited to come out of it. It's where we wanted to be."
Eads said the county is happy with the end product at the jail but gave a less firm answer when asked if he was pleased with the construction process.
"I will say that construction over the last couple years has been difficult for everyone due to impacts of the supply chain and the workforce," Eads said. "We appreciate O'Haver doing business with the county, and we appreciate the final work product that we were able to install at the jail."
O'Haver didn't respond to a Tuesday request for the company's perspective on the settlement.