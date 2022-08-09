After adding projects in multiple precincts and cities, Denton County has increased its 2022 road bond proposal to $568 million, almost $30 million more than the original draft.
Latest projections
As the bond process moves along, county officials held a second workshop Tuesday afternoon at the administrative courthouse. It drew more attendees than the first two weeks ago, including a mix of residents and city representatives.
As in the first meeting, longtime transportation consultant John Polster reviewed a spreadsheet of the various road projects included in the bond package. Those projects are spread across the county's four precincts and dozens of cities and towns.
The original proposal from July 26 put the total cost at about $540.5 million, but that figure has increased as projects have been changed and added. The most recent draft now has the bond package totaling $568 million across well over 100 projects.
Officials once again emphasized the county's approach to road construction, which boils down to paying what it takes to get a project "shovel-ready" before passing it off to the Texas Department of Transportation. The county boasts that the strategy turns millions of taxpayer dollars into billions' worth in projects.
As such, projections for the bond have the absolute total value at $2.3 billion, though the county would only pay the $568 million figure to get that result.
One of the additions in the current proposal is in Denton: a $21 million reconstruction of Elm and Locust streets ($7 million of that coming from the county). Denton has four other projects on the list, but none are as expensive.
Polster explained that TxDOT, the county and the city are working together to improve Elm and Locust streets between U.S. 380/377, also known as East University Drive, and Eagle Drive. He described the current arrangement as "third world" in appearance.
"[Denton] has got utilities underneath the roadway, which TxDOT doesn't like," Polster said. "Two, they need to do some pedestrian improvements because those sidewalks and curbs are messed up. They want to keep the capacity, but just kind of reconfigure it to be more of a downtown than a state highway."
The project is a joint reconstruction effort among the three bodies because Elm and Locust are state-owned roads. However, according to Polster, the city will be fully absorbing the two roads after the repairs and improvements are completed.
A full list of projects, broken down by county precinct and city, can be viewed at the county's bond web page.
Next steps
Most of Tuesday's speakers were representatives of various cities and towns, who voiced their support for the bond package. The next step in the process, according to County Judge Andy Eads, is to call the election Aug. 16. The bond total will be set in stone at that point and will appear as a yes or no vote on the November ballot.
County communications director Dawn Cobb said that after the election gets called, efforts will begin to raise awareness for the bond. But commissioners and other officials have already started the process to sell residents on its value, including pleas that the county needs more (and better) roads to keep up with rising population.
"We have a growing family," Eads said. "Just like if you had a growing family, you needed a bigger house. You needed more capacity."
Precinct 4 Commissioner Dianne Edmondson said the bond can be approved without raising residents' taxes, due to the county's Triple-A bond rating.
"We can do this kind of thing without having to raise your taxes," Edmondson said. "It is very, very important for people to understand voting yes to do all of these road projects with leveraged money, where we get more into it than what we put into it by using other sources."