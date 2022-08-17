Alejandro Moreno

Denton County Budget Officer Alejandro Moreno presented the recommended budget for fiscal year 2023 at Tuesday's Commissioners Court meeting. 

 

Denton County officials unveiled the 2023 fiscal year’s recommended budget Tuesday, which would increase the budget but drop the tax rate to 21.75 cents per $100 of taxable valuation — over a penny and a half lower than the current rate.

The county’s budget is expected to increase from the current year’s $336.9 million to just over $371 million. That’s about a 10% increase. However, unlike last year, the property tax rate won’t be going up along with it.

