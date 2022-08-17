Denton County officials unveiled the 2023 fiscal year’s recommended budget Tuesday, which would increase the budget but drop the tax rate to 21.75 cents per $100 of taxable valuation — over a penny and a half lower than the current rate.
The county’s budget is expected to increase from the current year’s $336.9 million to just over $371 million. That’s about a 10% increase. However, unlike last year, the property tax rate won’t be going up along with it.
This year’s tax rate is 23.31 cents per $100 valuation, about a 3.5% increase over last year’s rate. The tax rate proposed for next fiscal year would be the lowest rate for the county since 1986.
Using the average 2022 Denton County home value of $401,796, a county taxpayer would pay $874.08 to the county with the new tax rate. Under the current tax rate, the owner of a $401,796 home would pay $936.53.
Tuesday’s numbers are proposals and recommendations that will need to be finalized by commissioners after upcoming public hearings.
A larger budget doesn’t necessarily equate to a higher tax rate, said Budget Officer Alejandro Moreno, who presented the budget Tuesday.
“As an example, over $10 million of that is an increase in utilization of our various fund balances, as well as an increase in non-tax revenue,” Moreno said. “Over $11 million of that increase is due to new construction, so new property that’s being added to the tax roll for the first time.”
The Denton Record-Chronicle will explore the budget more in-depth as the process moves along, but one highlight involves increases to employee pay scale, specifically for county jail detention officers. The Sheriff’s Office has been battling shortages at that position, and as a result, detention officer salaries are being increased by two pay grades. Coupled with expansions to the county’s human trafficking unit, the county’s public safety budget will increase by over $3.5 million.
A smaller — but more contentious — increase stems from the Denton Central Appraisal District. Denton County will be contributing about $486,305 more to the district’s operations next year because of its recently increased budget. The county has formally disapproved of that budget, with County Judge Andy Eads among DCAD’s most vocal critics.
The next step in the budget process will come Sept. 13, when a public hearing will be held on the budget. Those hearings haven’t been well attended in recent years, but following any feedback, commissioners can then finalize the budget and tax rate.