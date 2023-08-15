Commissioners Court chambers
Buy Now

The county judge leads meetings of the Denton County Commissioners Court, which holds meetings at the Denton County Administrative Courthouse, shown here in 2021.

 DRC file photo

Denton County commissioners were presented with a proposed $396 million budget for the 2024 fiscal year during their meeting Tuesday.

Alejandro Moreno, the county’s budget officer, broke down the proposed budget, which included a 14% increase in the county’s law enforcement pay scale, road improvements and a proposed tax rate reduction of nearly 3 pennies.

Alejandro Moreno

Alejandro Moreno, Denton County’s budget officer, presents the proposed budget breakdown to the commissioners on Tuesday. 

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached at juan.betancourt@dentonrc.com.

0
0
0
0
0