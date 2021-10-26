Denton County’s redistricting process will yield first drafts of precinct maps by Thursday, with County Judge Andy Eads saying officials are aiming for “minor modifications” over “wholesale changes.”
Officials first discussed redistricting in closed session during Tuesday’s county Commissioners Court meeting, before reconvening to review the process with Elections Administrator Frank Phillips. The county last updated its precincts in 2011, as maps are typically drawn in accordance with federal census data.
This year’s process, Phillips said, has been sped up compared to a decade ago. With the results of the 2020 census pushed back by months, the county receiving initial numbers in August and “workable” numbers in September. Additionally, the state’s redrawn house, senate and congressional districts weren’t approved by Gov. Greg Abbott until Monday, though earlier and similar versions have been available for weeks.
“We’re on a much different timeline now,” Phillips said. “We have to wait on the state’s maps because we don’t know where they’re going to draw their lines. We hope they will follow our existing voter precinct lines but they don’t always do that, which has proved to be the case this time. … We’re really at their mercy.”
Eads read off a list of six redistricting guidelines during the discussion, including that the end result sticks to legal requirements, is as similar to the previous maps as possible and that it incorporates future growth projections. Phillips said each precinct should have a population of about 226,000. Legally, a maximum deviation of 10% is allowed between the highest and lowest populated precincts.
Eads laid out that elections administration staff will release first drafts to the public by the end of Thursday on the county's website. There are three maps in total: Commissioner precincts, justice of the peace and constable precincts (fulfilled in the same map) and voting precincts. The first two will be released by Thursday, with voting precincts to come later.
The county’s timeline gives residents just under two weeks to give input on the maps. They can provide that either online or at one of the county’s weekly meetings, set for Nov. 2 and Nov. 9. Commissioners plan to vote on all three maps during the Nov. 9 meeting.
Reached after the meeting, Eads said his personal goal for redistricting is to keep change minimal. He acknowledged that Precinct 1 has had the highest population growth since the last time maps were adjusted, and said the county will need to keep future growth in mind. The precinct in northeast Denton County encompasses Frisco and the growing 380 corridor.
“It would be my desire that we make minor modifications to the existing map that will just reflect growth in population, and that there not be wholesale changes,” Eads said. “Precinct 1 has had the highest population growth and so we need to make adjustments, especially for precincts that have less room for growth.”
Precinct 1 became the source of controversy in the summer of 2019, when then-commissioner Hugh Coleman spearheaded an effort to redraw precincts ahead of the census.
Coleman argued that his precinct was swelling in population compared to Precincts 2 through 4 but wasn’t getting the resources to compensate. To redistrict, the county would have used American Community Survey data for population estimates, which is produced by the U.S. Census Bureau but isn’t an actual headcount like the census itself.
After months of debate and dozens of people speaking against the idea, Coleman withdrew his request amidst warnings the county could be sued if it didn’t wait for the more accurate population data from the census. He later lost his seat to Ryan Williams.
On the state’s congressional, senate and house maps, Eads said he believes the redistricting process was a net positive for the county — though he said he understands the frustrations of many residents, especially regarding the congressional map. That map has lumped a portion of the county in with District 13, which spans all the way to the panhandle.
“We’re a large county, one of the largest in the state, and I’d prefer us not to be cut up,” Eads said. “I would not view the redistricting as a net loss. It’s a net positive because we’re a growing county and we’re going to have more representation.”
Last meeting at the Square
Next Tuesday will be the county’s final Commissioners Court meeting at the Courthouse on the Square, with the first meeting at its new administrative courthouse set for Nov. 9.
While the new courthouse has been open to the public for over a month now, construction efforts continue, including in the new commissioners’ courtroom. Officials stated previously the weekly meeting’s move has been delayed by ongoing audio-visual installations.
The Courthouse on the Square will still house the county’s Office of History & Culture and the museum. It will also once again serve as a courtroom when the county’s 367th District Court makes the move over from the Denton County Courts Building on East McKinney Street.