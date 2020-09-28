An audit of the jail commissary and contracts for courthouse improvements are up for approval at Tuesday’s Denton County Commissioners Court meeting.
State law allows the county sheriff to operate the jail commissary, through which inmates can purchase health products and other items. The county has contracted with Keefe Commissary Network to operate the commissary since 2008.
An audit is performed annually to ensure the commissary’s financials are accurate. County auditor Jeff May reported the commissary had net earnings of $978,678 for fiscal year 2019, a moderate increase from the previous year’s. Its total cash balance dropped from $2.74 million at the start of the budget year to $2.37 million at the year’s end.
The 2019 Jail Commissary Audit found the commissary in compliance with all government standards. Commissioners are expected to approve it Tuesday, after which it will be forwarded to the Texas Jail Standards Commission.
Two engineering service agreements, one for the Courthouse on the Square and one for the county Courts Building, are also slated for approval Tuesday.
An agreement between the county and Campos Engineering for $174,300 will replace and improve existing mechanical systems in the Courthouse on the Square “while maintaining the building’s historic status.” Another agreement with Parkhill, Smith & Cooper Inc. for $169,400 will replace several water pumps and air handling units in the Courts Building on East McKinney Street.
Presentations
Denton County Public Health Director Matt Richardson is slated to give his weekly report on the state of COVID-19 Tuesday. For over a month, Richardson has said numbers indicate the coronavirus is being managed well in Denton County, though he previously expressed concerns that a potential spike in cases from Labor Day celebrations could be realized near the end of September. The number of active cases, a metric he has used to illustrate the slowing of the virus’s spread, has risen within the county for three consecutive days.
Glenn Carlton, executive director of the North Texas Fair and Rodeo association, will also give a presentation, although it relates to the design concept of a potential new facility, not this year’s fair slated for mid-October.
Budget
Budget items up for approval Tuesday include the allocation of $4 million in Texas Department of Transportation funding for the North Dallas Tollway Extension Project, a $72,843 increase in funding for sheriff’s office overtime contracts, and a transfer of $3 million contingency funds to the county’s permanent improvement fund.