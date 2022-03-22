Now more than two years into the coronavirus pandemic, Denton County hospitals are reporting some of the lowest COVID-19 patient totals to date — including consecutive days with no such patients in intensive care units.
Denton County Public Health’s latest data shows overall cases are still down, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s community levels criteria placing the county firmly in the “low” category for virus spread.
DCPH Director Matt Richardson, at Tuesday’s Commissioners Court meeting, paid particular attention to hospitalizations. That’s because county hospitals are reporting some of the lowest COVID-19 patient totals since they began recording.
Data on the percentage of total inpatient hospital beds taken up by COVID-19 patients goes back to April of 2020, when the pandemic was still in its early stages. The lowest seven-day average in that statistic came in at around 1.5% in June of 2020, but recent reports out of hospitals are beginning to rival those figures, as Monday’s seven-day average measured at 2.2%. That’s the lowest mark reported since last July, just prior to the delta variant surge.
Additionally, area hospitals have reached an important milestone when it comes to their intensive care units. March 19, they reported no COVID-19 patients in ICU beds, and that held up through Monday. Tuesday afternoon, the number rose to two.
DCPH’s ICU data goes back to July of 2020, and until the recent streak, the county had not seen a single day where ICU occupancy included zero COVID-19 patients. At a point earlier this year, the total was hovering in the mid 40s.
“Since the emergence of COVID-19, our hospitals have untied the knot,” Richardson said. “[Recent numbers are] the lowest it’s been, really, since we were monitoring hospitalizations.”
Question marks remain
Despite the rapid improvement that saw Denton County’s caseload drop from almost 15,000 a week to under 200, Richardson said question marks remain. Chief among them is the omicron “stealth” variant, or omicron BA.2, an adaptation of omicron that is growing in presence.
The latest variant accounts for about 20% of total COVID-19 cases, a number that is increasing by the week. Richardson said the new strain seems to be building upon existing trends: more transmissible, less deadly.
“It does seem even less severe thus far,” Richardson said. “We continue to monitor this every week, and we’re going to see what this means. You can see that China and Europe are experiencing an increase in cases, but they are very much in the unvaccinated communities.”
Coming off of spring break and associated travel, Richardson said DCPH likely won’t know the full impact until next week. Hospitalizations, he said, are a “lagging indicator” because people get sick first. Symptom onset data will be the first sign of trouble if a spike in cases does begin.
GOP takes aim at election integrityA Denton County Republican Party representative delivered a resolution to commissioners based on concerns with the county’s elections system. Alana Phillips, a precinct chair for the party, read out the resolution Tuesday after it was approved at a party meeting.
The resolution focused mainly on the use of electronic elements in the voting process. Denton County Elections Administrator Frank Phillips has maintained at past meetings that the county uses paper ballots, as a response to that criticism.
“Voters do not feel comfortable with electronic voting machines,” Alana Phillips read. “We believe that electronic voting devices are not secret ballots, as vendors can log into the data and see exactly how people voted.”
The resolution called the devices a “waste of taxpayer money.” It requested commissioners “return to hand-marked, hand-counted paper ballots and use manual pollbooks.” It also asked that the elections office be “placed under the purview of the county clerk.”
Precinct 4 Commissioner Dianne Edmondson, former chair of the DCRP, spoke directly in response to the resolution.
“We do have paper ballots now, they are hand-marked, and frankly, they are being hand-counted right now in one of the races that we had,” Edmondson said, referring to an ongoing recount for Texas House District 64. “Some of what you all have asked for is superfluous. On the other hand, we do appreciate you taking the time to bring it to us today.”