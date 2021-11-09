Denton County officials have unanimously approved a redrawn commissioner precinct map, making no changes to last week’s second draft despite continued opposition to the proposal.
Tuesday’s Commissioners Court meeting was the final scheduled meeting before the state’s Nov. 13 redistricting deadline. After consulting with attorneys in another lengthy executive session, officials approved the new map for commissioner precincts, as well as the map for justice of the peace and constable precincts.
The final map makes no changes from the second draft released last Thursday. That revised proposal notably switched the cities of Oak Point and Lakewood Village from Precinct 2 back to Precinct 1, after their mayors lobbied commissioners to stay put in the latter. A handful of residents also spoke out against the maps last week, specifically citing concerns of minority representation in Precinct 2.
Reached Tuesday afternoon, County Judge Andy Eads said he's pleased with the end result and thinks it will stand up to any legal challenges.
"I think it ended up very consistent with our earlier desires, which was to create as minimal change as possible," Eads said. "They're not significantly different than the existing maps we were working under. ... These are good maps to represent the county for the next 10 years."
Several residents have stated they see the changes to Precinct 2 as drastic, though. The county's southeast precinct now will be split across Lake Lewisville, with its total population up nearly 20,000 and its population demographics altered by multiple percentage points.
"This is political gerrymandering, there's no hemming or hawing about that," Carrollton City Councilmember Adam Polter told commissioners at the meeting. "You're separating Precinct 2 by lake, and you're kind of curving it around. ... This is based on politics, partisanship and getting reelected."
Officials have received multiple other accusations of gerrymandering in Precinct 2, a voting area that was decided by less than 500 votes in the 2018 election. One such accusation came from Denton County Democratic Party Chair Delia Parker-Mims, who previously stated the redistricting will lead to "little competition" for Republicans.
Eads said he thinks gerrymandering accusations are made during any redistricting process by "people who are not in the majority of any elected body," though he didn't rule out politics being a factor.
"I think politics comes into play anytime you're looking at redistricting," Eads said. "It's a variable you can consider, and the Supreme Court has allowed you to look at partisanship in drawing lines. … I would say the overriding factor that we used for the lines was population growth and the future population growth."
Eads and other officials have maintained the changes to Precinct 2 were aimed at making the area larger, anticipating that Precincts 1 and 4 will have the most rapid growth in the next 10 years. He said the county is trying to avoid a similar issue that happened to the current map, when Precinct 1 ended up 25% higher than the population target and Precinct 3 ended up 19% lower. Precinct 2 fell at 3.3% under but now comes in at 5.1% over — the largest distance from target of the four.
"In Precinct 2, there's less developable space," Eads said. "We tried to keep the precincts that had the most potential growth lower. That was one of our thoughts to allow room for expansion."
As for the demographic changes, Eads said only that the map fulfills voting rights requirements. He added that moving Precinct 2 up toward Frisco, a popular suggested alternative, "would not have been a viable option."
"The diversity of Denton County continues to change, and we welcome that," Eads said. "Based on our legal advice from our attorneys and the public input, this is the very best map to satisfy the Voting Rights Act, which was obviously our number one concern."
The county's redistricting process will not be fully complete until it releases the map for individual voting precincts later this year.