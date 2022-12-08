Inside Denton County Courts Building (copy)
Denton County will soon bid out a $3 million heating, ventilation and air-conditioning replacement for the McKinney Street courts building, with the goal of modernizing the current decades-old system, officials say.

Tuesday, Denton County commissioners unanimously approved moving forward with the project, which will completely replace the HVAC unit at the courts building. According to a memo from purchasing director Scott Arledge, the design for the upgrade is completed, and bids will open Jan. 5 to find a contractor for the work.

The Denton County Courts Building.

