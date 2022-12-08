Denton County will soon bid out a $3 million heating, ventilation and air-conditioning replacement for the McKinney Street courts building, with the goal of modernizing the current decades-old system, officials say.
Tuesday, Denton County commissioners unanimously approved moving forward with the project, which will completely replace the HVAC unit at the courts building. According to a memo from purchasing director Scott Arledge, the design for the upgrade is completed, and bids will open Jan. 5 to find a contractor for the work.
"The existing HVAC unit is dated and consists of original parts and outdated equipment," Arledge wrote. "The engineer has estimated cost for this project at $3,000,000. Funding for this project will come from ARP funds."
The American Rescue Plan funds came from the federal government last year, aimed at helping the country recover from the worst of the pandemic. The funding has a broad scope of allowable uses, and Denton County was allocated $172 million.
County Administrator Jody Gonzalez said the current HVAC unit is about 25 years old, which is the main reason for seeking an upgrade.
"A commercial unit can last a pretty long time, but you run into technology changes, you run into energy efficiency issues," Gonzalez said. "Our facilities division has evaluated the system and determined it doesn't really meet new and current energy standards."
Another major challenge of the current system, Gonzalez said, is that many parts are out of production. That means if a part breaks, it's difficult to find a replacement. Software in the system is outdated as well and can't be upgraded.
Gonzalez said the upgrade won't just be on the backend; people in the building should notice a difference, too. For one, he said the new system will have the "newest, latest and greatest" in filtration.
"The employees would probably notice a difference because the air would be more uniform in the building and controlled properly," Gonzalez said. "There's certain areas that are hotter than others because of the duct work. … Some places get less air flow, some get more. Over the years, there's been remodels to the building without the HVAC system put in."
Officials hope the overhaul will end up saving energy. As for a timeline, Gonzalez said construction is probably about nine months out, between selecting a contractor and ordering all the necessary parts.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
JUSTIN GRASS can be reached at 940-566-6884 and via Twitter at @justingrass10.