The same day Denton County hit 100,000 cumulative cases of COVID-19, Public Health Director Matt Richardson delivered the most positive analysis he has in months: cases are dropping for almost every age group — including the especially problematic 0-19 range.
Richardson’s update at Tuesday morning’s Commissioners Court meeting came just hours prior to Denton County Public Health reporting 432 additional cases of the virus, which pushed the county over 100,000 since the start of the pandemic. Despite that milestone, DCPH’s latest case tracking shows they could be trending down.
In past weeks, Richardson has used DCPH’s cases by date of symptom onset chart to show a plateauing in many age groups. While that data is gathered on a delay due to investigation time, the week of Sept. 5 through 11 came in at about 2,500 — more than 500 less than the week prior, which totaled well over 3,000.
A breakdown of that week shows case decreases in every age group except 50-59, which jumped from 276 to 294. The largest decrease came from the 0-19 group — the county’s most problematic of late. That group contributed 849 cases, still easily the most of any age range but a drop of about 400 from the week prior.
“What you’re seeing is some resolution of new cases by week,” Richardson said. “Children have been driving so much of this recent infection … that does seem to be improving as well.”
While those figures are subject to increase as investigations continue, DCPH is reporting other improvements. The number of active cases decreased Monday for the first time since July, while COVID-19 hospitalizations have been trending down for over two weeks. Tuesday afternoon, county hospitals reported two of 99 staffed ICU beds were available.
“There’s still lots and lots of COVID patients,” Richardson said. “But we’ve gone through a high of 32, almost 33% of people in hospitals having COVID, and [Monday] we were at 22%.”
The progress comes as DCPH rolls out booster shot availability for Pfizer recipients. Residents who received their second Pfizer dose at least six months ago and who fit the CDC’s eligibility requirements can now get the booster — identical to the first two doses — from any provider offering it.
DCPH itself is directly messaging anyone who previously got their second dose from the department, with self-scheduling now available to those people. Richardson said anyone eligible can get the booster from any provider, regardless of where they received their first two.
The CDC’s booster shot guidance has caused some confusion but boils down to a full recommendation for people older than 65 and anyone between 50 and 64 with underlying medical conditions.
Others are eligible — including those between 18 and 49 with underlying medical conditions and those between 18 and 64 who are “at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting,” — but the CDC advised that those people “may” get the booster. That differs from its wording for the two aforementioned groups, which states they “should” receive it.
Richardson said that, personally, he would recommend the booster for all who are eligible, though he believes the benefit could be small for many of them. In the meantime, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients will have to wait for those manufacturers’ boosters to be approved, as mixing the shots has not been authorized.
Tuesday, commissioners extended the county’s disaster declaration until Jan. 4, 2022. The declaration has reduced typically required steps for the county to make purchases under a certain amount.