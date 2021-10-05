With Denton County Public Health’s latest COVID-19 case data showing the delta variant surge is continuing to slow, director Matt Richardson said Tuesday that the prognosis is looking more and more encouraging, especially for area schools.
Among the most pressing local virus concerns, many are showing marked improvement in recent weeks. COVID-19 patients are taking up a lower percentage of hospital beds and every age group is either holding steady or trending down in cases. While DCPH estimated the county’s active case load increased from 15,888 to 15,979 Tuesday, the former was a substantial decrease from Friday’s 16,346 — a pandemic high.
“We need to re-double our effort on group gatherings, to wear masks and protect ourselves,” Richardson said. “We are going to get there. You can see — we are improving and it is encouraging.”
Despite that improvement, the delta variant is still spreading at a rapid pace. DCPH’s symptom onset data, gathered on a delay, shows over 2,000 county residents contracted the virus the week of Sept. 12 through 18 — though that is a decrease of about 1,000 from the total two weeks prior. As a collective, county hospitals reported only two staffed ICU beds were available Tuesday.
“The hospitals are getting a little bit of a reprieve, but you can see this is still a wave,” Richardson said. “This is still a surge and we need to improve.”
Richardson has put the spotlight on the 0-19 age group in past months. At the beginning of September, that group contributed over 1,300 cases in a single week, but that number is currently reported at 658 for the week beginning Sept. 12.
Richardson said multiple factors are at play in the group’s rapid ascent and subsequent decline. The most obvious is the return of schools, especially because many students came into the school year “immunologically naive.” That means they haven’t been vaccinated, haven’t been exposed to the virus and thus are open to contracting it and spreading it.
The school-age group will get an additional fortification near the end of the October, Richardson said, when the Pfizer vaccine is expected to be approved for children age 5-11. Taking everything into account, he said he projects pediatric cases to stay on the decline — barring any other variants taking hold.
“It is clear that delta is simply less dangerous in pediatric cases [than in adults],” Richardson said. “The question before us is, can we get enough vaccinated and can we still protect ourselves against delta to the point it does not mutate and present itself in another version.”
The county’s own vaccine distribution continues, with first, second, third and booster doses. Through Monday, DCPH itself had administered 1,117 third doses (available only to immunocompromised residents) and 876 boosters. That doesn’t include other providers in the county, like pharmacies, and Richardson said the department has sent self-scheduling messages to about 90,000 Pfizer recipients who got their second dose at least six months ago.
In total, DCPH has administered 198,964 second doses. Department spokesperson Jennifer Rainey said 170,378 of those went to Pfizer recipients, though many of them have not yet hit the six-month threshold for booster eligibility. Residents also need to attest that they fit the CDC’s eligibility criteria.
DCPH is hosting drive-thru clinics for all dose types at Little Elm ISD Athletic Complex Wednesday and Thursday, and at CH Collins Athletic Complex next Monday and Tuesday. Like all of the department’s clinics, no walk-ups are accepted. Residents who have never received a shot from DCPH can sign up to receive one via the department’s online vaccine portal.
Officers get quarantine, mental health leave
Commissioners approved two additional benefits for sheriff’s office employees Tuesday. Peace officers and detention officers received paid quarantine leave, with peace officers also receiving mental health leave.
Those benefits satisfy two bills passed during the state’s 87th legislative session. House Bill 2073 mandates paid quarantine leave for “fire fighters, peace officers, detention officers, and emergency medical technicians employed by, appointed by, or elected for a political subdivision.” That leave applies if employees need to quarantine or isolate due to confirmed or possible disease exposure while on-duty.
Senate Bill 1359 mandates mental health leave specifically for peace officers who “experience a traumatic event in the scope of that employment.” The county’s approved policy lays out several examples of traumatic events, including incidents with multiple casualties, line of duty death or suicide of a department member, death of a child resulting from violence or neglect and officer-involved shootings.