Sandy Jacobs Government Center

The Sandy Jacobs Government Center in Carrollton houses multiple Denton County offices, including Denton County Constable Precinct 6.

 Courtesy photo

As Denton County commissioners discussed budget appeals Aug. 16, Precinct 6 Constable Richard Bachus' request for a $6,900 car allowance was denied by a 3-2 vote, with dissenting officials arguing a constable shouldn't be using a personal, unmarked vehicle for law enforcement purposes. Bachus, however, says his request was misunderstood by officials.

Richard Bachus

Richard Bachus

Commissioner deliberation

Recommended for you