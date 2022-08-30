As Denton County commissioners discussed budget appeals Aug. 16, Precinct 6 Constable Richard Bachus' request for a $6,900 car allowance was denied by a 3-2 vote, with dissenting officials arguing a constable shouldn't be using a personal, unmarked vehicle for law enforcement purposes. Bachus, however, says his request was misunderstood by officials.
Commissioner deliberation
Budget appeals are a standard part of the county's yearly budget process, in which various departments are given the chance to make a case for why a particular request should be included. Those can range from a new position to new equipment. Residents got their first look at the fiscal year 2023 budget at the Aug. 16 Commissioners Court meeting, and officials considered the budget appeals the same day.
There are typically a handful of appeals each year that see public deliberation. This year, one appeal in particular drew strong opinions from commissioners: a request for a car allowance and new law enforcement-related vehicle equipment from the county's Precinct 6 constable's office. Under Bachus, the office is based in Carrollton and covers Denton County's southeastern corner. Bachus began serving as constable, an elected position, in 2016.
Commissioners laid out that Bachus' request was for a $6,900 car allowance, also asking to put new law enforcement equipment — a radar, for example — in a personal vehicle.
The request already had gone through the county's vehicle assessment committee, which met earlier than usual this year, but was pulled from consideration. Precinct 1 Commissioner Ryan Williams — a member of the committee — was very much opposed to the idea.
"This was brought to us during the vehicle assessment, and I particularly disagreed with going forward with allowing a car allowance," Williams said. "[In law enforcement] generally, there's not enough vehicles, so they're usually asking for more vehicles. In this situation, they're asking for a reduction in a vehicle, mainly for the constable himself."
Williams said some constables are "working constables," meaning they go out to serve papers and perform other functions of the department. He said it's important to the public that work is done in a marked vehicle, not an unmarked vehicle. However, he acknowledged there is a precedent of the county approving such requests for other departments.
"Yes, this was something that was approved before, but that doesn't mean we can't change that going forward," Williams said. "The mentality, in my opinion, going forward … [law enforcement] need to be in marked units that are owned by the county, representing the county."
Precinct 2 Commissioner Ron Marchant posed other questions, including what a constable would be allowed to do in an unmarked vehicle. For example, he asked, would the constable be able to act on a traffic violation in the personal vehicle? Bachus wasn't at the meeting to explain his reasoning, but Williams elaborated on the request.
"If this individual was going to put a radar in their vehicle, then they would be using it for traffic enforcement," Williams said. "Unfortunately, the constable's not here to explain that to us. We can only perceive that however we want to, and the way it's written, I'm going to say it would be put in his own vehicle. I definitely would be against that."
Precinct 4 Commissioner Dianne Edmondson immediately objected to the concept.
"As a female, if all of a sudden some unmarked car is trying to force me to the side of the road for something, I'm not doing it," Edmondson said. "Unless it's marked, we don't know as drivers."
Scott Arledge, the county's purchasing director, said the county wouldn't authorize buying any equipment that would be going into a personal vehicle.
The issue got broken down between the car allowance and the equipment. Precinct 3 Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell pointed out other law enforcement officials have been approved for car allowances, including Sheriff Tracy Murphree.
Mitchell started a motion to approve the request for the car allowance but not approve the new equipment. Marchant, though, said that would "defeat the purpose" of the request. County Judge Andy Eads said he was "very torn on this one."
"We have a precedence with others," Eads said. "I 100% agree that more marked units on the streets is a worthy goal. … I'm kind of torn between that policing practice and precedence, but I don't like this request, I'll tell you."
Eads said the county will be looking into more overarching policies on car allowances. Ultimately, he and Mitchell were the only two to vote in favor of the request. Williams, Marchant and Edmondson voted against, denying the allowance.
A misunderstanding?
Reached Monday afternoon, Bachus said commissioners "misinterpreted" his request. He explained that he actually wanted to get more equipment for a county vehicle he currently uses so that it would be fit for use by a deputy. The $6,900 car allowance, he said, would let him to switch from that vehicle to his personal vehicle.
He clarified that his personal vehicle would just be for him to get where he needs to go, and that he wouldn't be pulling over anyone in an unmarked vehicle. He said the $6,900 would cover the cost of going to and from work and county functions, similar to other elected officials' car allowances.
"The equipment that I asked for was to equip a vehicle currently in Denton County’s fleet for use for a deputy," Bachus said. "It was not for my use or to go in my personal vehicle. It consisted of things like radar, vehicle markings, those type of items."
Bachus said he reached out to Marchant — the commissioner for his precinct — after the meeting to explain his request, but regardless, the request was already denied. He said his department will "remain as is."
"I don't know how that got misinterpreted during the commissioners' meeting, but it did, unfortunately," Bachus said. "I'm not contesting that. That's fine if that's the route the commissioners chose to go in, it was just a complete misunderstanding on their part. ... To me, it made good financial sense."
County Administrator Jody Gonzalez suggested it was a "little bit of both" sides at fault for the misunderstanding. He said things that seem clear to department heads in areas like law enforcement sometimes aren't as clear to others. Thus, the specifics of the request may have been lost in the "fine print" and misinterpreted, he said.
Gonzalez said Bachus could have requested the allowance again after clearing up his intent, but chose not to. Bachus said he likely will leave the topic to the county going forward.
"It's my understanding there will be some consideration in the future and this will be alleviated," Bachus said.