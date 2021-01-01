Denton County commissioners unanimously approved the purchase of a vaccine disbursal management system during their meeting Friday afternoon.
It will cost $271,000 for the first year of operation and $186,000 each subsequent year, according to the agenda item for county commissioners.
The item was one of the first approved by the new Commissioners Court, which included newcomer Ryan Williams.
Williams defeated incumbent Hugh Coleman in the March primary for the Republican nomination to represent Precinct 1, which includes Denton and northern Denton County. In the Nov. 3 election, Williams defeated Democrat Sandy Swan to claim the seat. He and incumbent Bobbie Mitchell, who was reelected to Precinct 3, were sworn in Friday before the court discussed the item.
County Judge Andy Eads said county officials would work with the system over the weekend to get it operational as soon as possible.
At that point, it will allow Denton County Public Health to better register residents for and manage the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.
DCPH phone lines were inundated with calls earlier this week from people hoping to get their place in line for the vaccine. County officials have stressed that limited vaccine supply, as well as changing directives from state officials, were factors in the trouble.
The system will only help DCPH to coordinate vaccinations for shots it is allocated by the state. There are 139 other entities registered to provide vaccinations in the county. Only 14 of those, DCPH included, were allocated vaccines before Friday’s meeting.
“We are a registered provider; we are not the main source of this vaccine,” Commissioner Ron Marchant clarified Friday. “We will be a provider of the vaccine just like if they went to a [private hospital].”
Eads confirmed that, but he was clear the county would gladly take on a larger role in the vaccine rollout, much like it did on a smaller scale for the H1N1 vaccine.
Jody Gonzalez, director of Denton County Emergency Services, said local workers are standing by and have existing distribution plans in hand in case the state decides to allocate more shots to DCPH in the coming weeks.
“Our capacity is not limited, it’s really not,” Eads said. “It’s just the availability of the vaccine.”