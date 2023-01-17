A zoning request with plans to build an event venue on 15 acres near Ray Roberts Lake State Park was denied Tuesday, limiting the property owners to agricultural use for the time being.
At the Denton County Commissioners Court meeting, an unusually full crowd attended to show their opposition to the request, and after hearing commentary from residents, the board voted unanimously to deny it.
The property owners, Lawrence and Julie Nicodemus, requested Lee Allison of Denton-based Allison Engineering Group to construct an event and wedding center at 10942 Merrill Road near the state park’s Isle du Bois Unit, southwest of Pilot Point. This would involve rezoning the land from agricultural to residential and commercial use.
Documents show the ongoing request dates back to Sept. 30.
The request also included permission to convert a house at the location to a five-bedroom guest house, remodel a garage to make living quarters and convert an existing barn into an event center. The remainder of the land would have been devoted to future phases.
Keith Grasso, who represents the Timberlake Trails Homeowners Association, spoke about the association wanting to deny the zoning area being turned into commercial use.
Like many of the residents who spoke in opposition, Grasso said there is no need to build a wedding venue in the area due to Merrill Road’s poor infrastructure of narrow roads and drainage issues.
Also, Grasso said, “there are already several wedding venues” in the vicinity, near Pilot Point and Aubrey.
Other residents said Merrill Road cannot handle heavy traffic and cited safety issues.
Grasso said Timberlake Trails is also a wildlife management subdivision where residents maintain the wildlife in the area. They told the commissioners that loud noise from the proposed event venue would affect wildlife in the area — more specifically, their sleep cycle.
Other complaints included issues with the area’s cellular network infrastructure, which might affect residents trying to call first responders in an emergency.
