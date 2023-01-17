Commissioners Court chambers
The county judge leads meetings of the Denton County Commissioners Court, which holds meetings at the Denton County Administrative Courthouse, shown here in 2021.

A zoning request with plans to build an event venue on 15 acres near Ray Roberts Lake State Park was denied Tuesday, limiting the property owners to agricultural use for the time being.

At the Denton County Commissioners Court meeting, an unusually full crowd attended to show their opposition to the request, and after hearing commentary from residents, the board voted unanimously to deny it.

Download PDF Request for zoning change
This map was part of the presentation on a zoning request near Ray Roberts Lake State Park, shown during Tuesday’s Commissioners Court meeting.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

