Denton County Public Health Director Matt Richardson gave an update on the monkeypox outbreak at Tuesday morning's Commissioners Court meeting.

As monkeypox cases and the subsequent response efforts continue to ramp up, Denton County Public Health Director Matt Richardson says the outbreak is going to have its fair share of evolution, from the way the virus spreads to the way it can be mitigated.

Richardson gave a presentation at Tuesday's Denton County Commissioners Court meeting centered around the recent monkeypox outbreak and what DCPH is doing in response. His analysis had a common theme: Things are changing by the day.

