As monkeypox cases and the subsequent response efforts continue to ramp up, Denton County Public Health Director Matt Richardson says the outbreak is going to have its fair share of evolution, from the way the virus spreads to the way it can be mitigated.
Richardson gave a presentation at Tuesday's Denton County Commissioners Court meeting centered around the recent monkeypox outbreak and what DCPH is doing in response. His analysis had a common theme: Things are changing by the day.
A typically rare disease, monkeypox can cause a range of flu-like symptoms, but it's best known for the rash it causes. The virus can be spread from the time symptoms start until the rash heals completely, with illness lasting between two and four weeks.
The outbreak has stemmed from monkeypox making appearances in countries that normally go without it. Data from July 22 had the world at 16,836 global cases, and only 243 of those were reported out of countries that have a history with the virus. America, meanwhile, led the pack at 3,487 cases.
Richardson echoed that sentiment, as those larger trends are playing out locally. He provided the most recent data, showing Texas at 220 monkeypox cases. An earlier count from a few days ago had the state at 183 cases but included a breakdown by gender: 180 men and three women. He cautioned that change is happening in that respect.
"This was a predominately male-driven infection," Richardson said. "That is changing. Several weeks ago, no women had contracted this disease. … The primary mode of transmission was one way at the beginning of this outbreak, and it is evolving."
Denton County itself has reported four monkeypox cases, with more being investigated and weekly updates on the way from DCPH. According to the presentation, the virus is primarily spread through close contact with infected people. That can happen during intimate contact, typically sexually, but it can also be spread via objects contaminated with the virus. Monkeypox also can go from animal to human.
When it comes to prevention measures, the landscape is relatively early on. Testing, treatments and vaccine are all available, but in scarce supply. For example, DCPH is coordinating testing by asking providers to contact the department so it can facilitate those tests at labs in other counties.
"Testing capacity is in hyper speed," Richardson said. "Instead of three months, it's now getting into the weeks. I anticipate, in August, that most of the private laboratories will be able to test for monkeypox."
Treatment options are available, Richardson said, but they are antiviral medications previously approved for smallpox. They haven't yet been approved specifically for monkeypox.
When it comes to the vaccine, supply is limited. Two vaccines are approved for monkeypox: Jynneos and ACAM2000. Richardson said Jynneos is much more modernized with less risk, though both options are in very low supply. For that reason, DCPH is offering the vaccine only as a post-exposure preventative measure.
"If you've been in close contact with someone who's a known case, then we do offer you the vaccine," Richardson said. "We do not offer pre-exposure prophylaxis. There is not enough vaccine to go around. … That may change over time."
Richardson emphasized that health officials' understanding of the virus is frequently changing, even from day to day.
"I want to caution the public," Richardson said. "This began a certain way, but it's changing, and it's changing rapidly. Your risk profile a month ago is not going to be the same risk profile a month from now."
The latest updates on monkeypox cases in Denton County, as well as a full list and visuals for signs and symptoms of the virus, can be found at DCPH's monkeypox webpage.