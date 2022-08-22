Gray clouds loom above the new Denton County Administrative Courthouse off Loop 288 as a heavy precipitation storm complex moves in Oct. 13. The four-story, 96,000-square-foot building now houses more than 10 county offices and courts.
As pressure continues to mount from the Denton Central Appraisal District's 60 taxing entities, Denton County has placed a specific discussion item on the agenda for Tuesday's Commissioners Court meeting.
If at least 31 of DCAD's 60 taxing entities file resolutions disapproving of its 2023 budget by the deadline, the budget would be voided. Over 20 already have, Denton County being the first to do at the beginning of the month. The entities, which include the county, cities and school districts, have until Aug. 29 to get their resolutions in.
Friday evening, County Judge Andy Eads said "all four corners of the county" are showing their displeasure in DCAD.
"We have fielded lots of calls from the cities and the school districts, wanting more details on why we took the action that we did," Eads said. "I know a lot of the school districts have been talking to one another. I know the cities have been talking to one another."
Tuesday's meeting will start at 9 a.m. at the administrative courthouse, 1 Courthouse Drive, in Denton.