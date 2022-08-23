This map, put together by Denton County officials, shows which of DCAD's 60 taxing entities have filed resolutions to disapprove of the district's 2023 budget. Cities and school districts in red have already filed their resolutions, while bodies in yellow have pending resolutions.
In what Denton County commissioners called "a sad day" for the county, the Denton Central Appraisal District's 2023 budget will almost certainly be voided through disapproval resolutions, with 30 of DCAD's 60 taxing entities having issued resolutions and more soon to follow.
With frustration building over DCAD's leadership and practices, over half of the 60 bodies served by the district are arming themselves with Section 6.06(b) of the Texas Property Tax Code, which states that if a majority of an appraisal district’s taxing entities file disapproval resolutions within 30 days of the budget being passed, then the budget wouldn’t take effect and a new one would need to be adopted.
There have been numerous reasons given to explain the dissatisfaction. Taxing entities write about years of late certified tax rolls and a lack of accountability from DCAD, which has fostered distrust in its leadership. The issue at hand, though, is the 2023 budget, which increased by $2.76 million as a way for the district to address low staffing.
Denton County commissioners — who approved the very first disapproval resolution at the start of August — provided a DCAD update at Tuesday's Commissioners Court meeting. According to their information, 30 of the 60 bodies have formally issued resolutions, and more will likely follow this week.
It now seems a forgone conclusion that DCAD's 2023 budget will need to be redone, and there isn't exact clarity on how that process will play out. Regardless, county officials used Tuesday's update as an opportunity to blast the district once again, picking apart its recent practices.
In a prepared statement, County Judge Andy Eads — one of DCAD's most vocal critics — called the situation "unprecedented" and said the district's "customers" aren't satisfied with the results they're getting.
"Throughout this county," Eads read, "the taxing entities, which are the customers of the appraisal district, are asking for better service, accurate and timely certified tax rolls, and a plan to ensure success."
Eads especially took issue with a recent development from the agency: its call for letters of support from employees. Last week, DCAD's spokesperson sent an email to employees, urging them "to write a first-person testimony about your experience here at DCAD and especially with the Chief Appraiser, Hope McClure," to stop “letting the politicians speak for us."
"Some examples may be, you worked with past Chiefs and want to tell how different DCAD is now," spokesperson Emer Sanabria wrote in the email. "Maybe Hope hired you recently, and you can say how happy you are under her leadership. Maybe you had a medical or family issue, and you could speak to Hope’s willingness to help you work through it at DCAD. Rather it is a page or a paragraph, it is all needed.”
A PDF of those letters was sent to the Denton Record-Chronicle, which included them in Friday's story.One of them called out Eads by name.
"I cannot close without stating that none of the past internal negativity compares to the outside attacks brought about almost weekly by Judge Eads since he announced his reelection last November," wrote the anonymous employee. "In my opinion we have become his red meat to throw for getting free media attention. His rhetoric has brought individuals into our place of work with unfounded accusations of incompantacy [sic]. He should be ashamed of himself. I voted for him before but never again. His ethics no longer match mine."
In his statement, Eads said he "cannot imagine" any supervisor asking employees to write such letters, saying it puts them in a bad position. Addressing the employees, he said the county "appreciates your efforts" and that "you have unfortunately been pulled into the middle of a situation in which taxing entities are asking the appraisal district to be accountable."
While commissioners were discussing their various grievances with DCAD following his written statement, Eads returned to the letter topic to further lambaste the idea.
"I cannot imagine that any leader of any organization would think that would build goodwill and better friendship among the rank and file of the appraisal district," Eads said. "We're not bringing politics into this. The leadership's over there bringing politics into this. The office politics of whether or not you're going to submit a letter, on behalf of your boss, that's going to be released to the public. That is unbelievable, in my opinion."
Ultimately, Eads said, the next step is in the hands of the DCAD Board of Directors. Precinct 1 Commissioner Ryan Williams said "we need leadership change immediately," calling the situation an "embarrassment."
"It's astonishing that the Board of Directors have taken a place of digging their feet in the ground," Williams said. "I'm almost at a loss of words, because I've never seen something like this, ever. … This is not a political deal. This is a business decision, and the business decision needs to be made to make an adjustment to right the ship."
Precinct 3 Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell said it's "a sad day in Denton County" that the taxing entities have to tell the district they're unhappy.
"It makes me sad that we're having to do this in order to get their attention," Mitchell said. "All of us work for our constituents. They expect us to keep their taxes low, they expect us to keep their appraisal fair, and they expect us to do our job. So it's a sad day when we have to call down another entity to say, 'Do your job.'"