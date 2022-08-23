Denton County DCAD map

This map, put together by Denton County officials, shows which of DCAD's 60 taxing entities have filed resolutions to disapprove of the district's 2023 budget. Cities and school districts in red have already filed their resolutions, while bodies in yellow have pending resolutions.

In what Denton County commissioners called "a sad day" for the county, the Denton Central Appraisal District's 2023 budget will almost certainly be voided through disapproval resolutions, with 30 of DCAD's 60 taxing entities having issued resolutions and more soon to follow.

With frustration building over DCAD's leadership and practices, over half of the 60 bodies served by the district are arming themselves with Section 6.06(b) of the Texas Property Tax Code, which states that if a majority of an appraisal district’s taxing entities file disapproval resolutions within 30 days of the budget being passed, then the budget wouldn’t take effect and a new one would need to be adopted.

Denton County Judge Andy Eads discusses his grievances with the Denton Central Appraisal District at Tuesday's Commissioners Court meeting.

