County tables voting equipment purchase after more allegations of election insecurity

Denton County commissioners voted to table a $620,000 software and equipment purchase Tuesday after a group of Denton County Republican Party precinct chairs brought more allegations against the security of the county’s voting machines and election process.
Local GOP members have made a handful of visits to the county’s Commissioners Court meetings over the past year, speaking on Denton County’s elections process. They’ve raised a smattering of grievances, mainly focused on the use of electronic elements in the voting process. In March, one of the local Republican Party precinct chairs delivered to commissioners a resolution blasting electronic voting devices as a “waste of taxpayer money.”
The issue seemed to come to a head a few weeks later, when county officials fired back on the complaints in the wake of the Texas House District 64 election recount, which showed a six-vote difference. Precinct 2 Commissioner Ron Marchant said he was tired of the issue coming up to the point of resolutions being passed with “totally inaccurate information.” County Judge Andy Eads said answers to residents’ concerns sometimes aren’t satisfactory, “even though it’s as clear as day and black and white.”
Tuesday, representatives from the local GOP arrived again, this time to speak on the potential $619,500 purchase of voting software and equipment. The money would go toward Verity software and equipment from election technology company Hart InterCivic. According to attached documents, the bulk of the cost would come from paper ballot printing units and poll pad software.
Elections Administrator Frank Phillips, at one point, explained the county needs to buy more equipment and software to make up for an increase in individual voting precincts that came as a result of last year’s redistricting. However, four GOP precinct chairs — Jean Bassinger, Cindy Hyltin, Connie Hudson and Deborah Avellano — asked commissioners to delay the purchase.
The basis for their request was that some of them had attended a recent Dallas conference focused on election integrity, called “Election Transparency on Trial.” Bassinger, who spoke first, said the event was standing room only and showed evidence of security problems with electronic voting equipment.
“This is a credible venture — it’s not these crazy, wacko conspiracy concepts,” Bassinger said. “The evidence in this symposium was so compelling … everyone there who saw it was truly convinced that there’s a problem with election security using the electronic equipment.”
Among the attendees, Bassinger said, was Texas House District 63 Rep. Tan Parker. She told commissioners Parker was so convinced of the problem that he’s in the process of writing a bill to have the state go to paper ballots only, and will “try to pressure Gov. Abbott” to call a special session before the November election.
County commissioners later said they hadn’t heard from Parker about the issue.
The precinct chairs said they wanted commissioners to review a video from the event before authorizing the equipment purchase, which they said will be released to the public this week. After each got a turn to speak, Eads thanked them for coming but distanced the county from the concerns. He pointed to the arrest of a Carrollton mayoral candidate who allegedly attempted voter fraud in 2020, using it as an example of the county’s election safeguards.
“I’m eager to hear these allegations that are being made, but I’ve heard no one this morning, or over the years, talk about the election integrity in Denton County,” Eads said. “Nobody.”
That triggered Hudson to return to the podium and ask for additional time to address issues that did happen in Denton County. She alleged several individuals’ votes had been changed from Republican to Democrat, and shared several other alleged examples where people had trouble confirming their votes went through.
Phillips then got his turn, telling commissioners the equipment purchase needed to be moved up this year because of the provider’s supply chain issues. He and Eads also clarified — as they often do upon the precinct chairs’ visits — that the county already uses paper ballots.
“While we can still have the debate about the different kinds of methods to vote, what I don’t have is the luxury of waiting,” Phillips said. “We have an election coming up in November. We’re going to have to have polling sites in all of these precincts. Right now, with the equipment that we have on hand, there’s not enough to cover those polling sites.”
Despite Phillips’ stressing of the need for the equipment, commissioners showed support for the precinct chairs’ request to delay the process. Precinct 4 Commissioner Dianne Edmondson said the March recount shows the county’s elections are accurate but said “it’s helpful to our citizens to know they can come to us with a reasonable request, and we’ll listen.”
“I personally would like to wait a week to deal with this purchase and see this video that’s going to be coming out,” Edmondson said. “I’m not doubting [Phillips] or the department at all, but I’d like to see this information, and I’d like to request that we do wait a week.”
Eads seemed to show support for Phillips’ perspective that no matter what happens, the county’s voting system won’t undergo sweeping changes by November, meaning the purchase will still need to go through. Marchant jumped in with his own firm opinion that the purchase should be separated from the overarching conversation on election security. He said simply that he’s “not for waiting.”
“It’s not a philosophical issue about the security of our elections; it is a procurement discussion about equipment that we need to purchase,” Marchant said. “Five years ago, we spent $8 million [on elections]. We had no one, that I recall … from the public, that came to testify about us spending that amount of money on what we perceived to be a paper ballot system. And yet, now we’re at an agenda item to purchase the same equipment that we approved five years ago.”
Precinct 1 Commissioner Ryan Williams said he believes there’s fraud in any type of election, and that the county can’t simply come up with its own system.
“I don’t think there is a foolproof election out there,” Williams said. “We can’t come up with our own system and decide to run it the way we want to. We have federal and state laws that we have to follow, and that’s what Mr. Phillips does for us. And I trust him and his education and years of his experience 110 percent to give me the right direction on making those decisions.”
Williams and Eads both suggested they’d be OK with delaying the purchase, but said it’s not realistic to drastically change the system by November.
“From a realistic standpoint, we’re not going to be able to change this voting system that we have for November, so let’s just be on the same page about that,” Eads said. “This is about us continuing our operations and expanding voting opportunities, because we’re in a growing county.”
Ultimately, commissioners voted to table the purchase request, with Marchant the sole dissenting vote. They told Phillips the request will likely be brought back next week.