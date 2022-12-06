Fire Chief Mac Hohenberger
Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 Fire Chief Mac Hohenberger, left, stands near a fire engine at the Argyle Fire Department along with other fire personnel in this September 2020 file photo.

 DRC file photo

County commissioners issued a resolution Tuesday requesting that the Argyle Volunteer Fire District be dissolved and absorbed into Denton County Emergency Services District #1 after Chief Mac Hohenberger’s arrest by the FBI last month, with an indictment alleging he used over $490,000 in district funds to pay personal bills.

The resolution from Denton County commissioners, passed unanimously Tuesday, seeks to tighten the screws on ESD #1’s operations.

