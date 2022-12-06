County commissioners issued a resolution Tuesday requesting that the Argyle Volunteer Fire District be dissolved and absorbed into Denton County Emergency Services District #1 after Chief Mac Hohenberger’s arrest by the FBI last month, with an indictment alleging he used over $490,000 in district funds to pay personal bills.
The resolution from Denton County commissioners, passed unanimously Tuesday, seeks to tighten the screws on ESD #1’s operations.
Under the current arrangement, there are two legally separate entities: Emergency Services District #1 and Argyle Volunteer Fire District Inc. The resolution lays out that ESD #1 was created after voter approval in 2006, and is a “political subdivision of the State of Texas” funded by taxes.
AVFD, on the other hand, is a nonprofit. ESD #1 has contracted for emergency services with the Argyle district since 2006, when it was created. Each of the entities has its own governing board, and county officials are asking for three things as part of the resolution.
The first is for ESD #1 to acquire all employees of AVFD, “to allow employees to benefit from a public retirement system.” The second is for a forensic audit to be completed on the operation and finances of both entities. Finally, the county wants AVFD to “dissolve as soon as feasibly possible,” with its service responsibilities being absorbed by ESD #1.
Blurred lines?
The differences between ESD #1 and AVFD have been made very clear in recent weeks. A news release from the former, released Nov. 18, states the following:
“AVFD contracts with the District to provide personnel for the District’s emergency responses. AVFD and the District are two separate and distinct legal entities, there has been no ‘merger,’ and the District is not ‘formerly the Argyle Fire District.’ Chief Hohenberger is not an employee of the District.”
But to the general public, that distinction hasn’t always been made clear. For example, ESD #1’s August news release announcing Hohenberger’s replacement states he “has served in the role of Fire Chief for Denton County ESD #1 since 1999.” A June news release from the county itself, on an unrelated matter, quotes him as “ESD#1 Fire Chief.”
Beyond just Hohenberger’s role, the relationship between the two districts has also been foggy. A February Facebook post from ESD #1 announcing Hohenberger’s retirement states he is the “longtime fire chief of Denton County Emergency Services District # 1 (formerly known as the Argyle Fire District).” That contrasts almost exactly with last month’s news release.
The Denton Record-Chronicle has also published stories on the district, including a look in 2020 at how a “merger” would affect services.
ESD #1 and its legal representation did not comment for this story, but in a conversation with Denton County Judge Andy Eads after Tuesday’s meeting, he explained that the relationship between the two entities is exactly as the resolution states.
“There are two distinct organizations here: One is a governmental body, and one is a nonprofit organization,” Eads said. “Denton County ESD #1 is the public entity and is a taxing jurisdiction that was approved by the voters in the fall of 2006. They contracted for fire protection and emergency response services with the Argyle Volunteer Fire District Inc., which is a 501(c)(4).”
Eads acknowledged communication may not have always made the relationship clear, and he clarified Hohenberger’s position:
“While the ESD and the AVFD have referred to the chief as the [ESD #1 chief], legally he is the employee of the AVFD and not the ESD.”
The county itself doesn’t have the authority to force AVFD to dissolve, which is why the resolution is a “request” for “swift and decisive action” from each organization’s board. Eads suggested there’s a common understanding in place.
“In meetings with representatives of the firefighters and the districts, we all realize it is of great benefit for the employees to be public employees, and that’s why we’re advocating that the AVFD dissolves,” Eads said.
Hohenberger’s arrest
Mac Hohenberger has been involved in local firefighting for decades, first through the Argyle Volunteer Fire District and then Denton County Emergency Services District #1, which provides service to more than 42,000 residents in southern Denton County.
Hohenberger was planning to retire at the end of this year after spending several years as Argyle fire chief. The ESD named his replacement — Ricky Vaughan — months ago, and he’s set to start to January.
However, Hohenberger was arrested last month by the FBI. According to an indictment, he’s charged with federal violations of misusing and stealing funds during his time as fire chief, as well as making false statements to the U.S. Department of Labor.
The indictment alleges Hohenberger took money from the fire district’s operations account, which received federal funds in the form of Medicare reimbursements, and used them to pay bills for cash advancements at casinos, for payments to a family member’s business in Hawaii and other personal uses. In total, he’s accused of using more than $490,000 in district funds.
There are other allegations as well. A separate federal lawsuit from a former firefighter alleges that Hohenberger misappropriated pension money for firefighters.
If convicted, Hohenberger faces up to 10 years in federal prison. The case is being investigated by the FBI and Department of Labor, and not long after his arrest made headlines, he was suspended without pay.
