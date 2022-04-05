Denton County officials fired back at election integrity concerns Tuesday, in the wake of an elections-focused resolution from the local GOP and a recount of votes in the Texas House District 64 Republican primary, which grew Lynn Stucky’s margin of victory from 88 votes to 94.
Denton County GOP takes aim at election integrity
Several times in the past year, residents have come to Commissioners Court meetings to raise concerns about the county’s elections process. Alana Phillips, a Denton County Republican Party precinct chair, has addressed commissioners on multiple occasions. She’s listed a handful of grievances, among them a claim that the county’s voting equipment isn’t certified.
Elections Administrator Frank Phillips has refuted Alana Phillips’ claims that the county’s voting machines aren’t certified. Officials have also maintained that the county already uses paper ballots, in response to assertions that its election process is too reliant on electronic equipment.
The election integrity grievances gained steam two weeks ago, when Alana Phillips read to officials a local Republican Party resolution lambasting the electronic elements of the process. It requested the county “return to hand-marked, hand-counted paper ballots and use manual pollbooks,” called electronic voting devices a “waste of taxpayer money,” and asked that the elections office be “placed under the purview of the county clerk.”
Tuesday, Alana Phillips returned to court once again, focusing on the certification issue. She said she’s received “superficial” answers in response to her concerns, and that the federal Voting System Test Laboratories program used to certify Denton County voting machines isn’t properly accredited by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission. Because of that, she said, the use of the machines is illegal.
“Please understand this makes the machines illegal,” Alana Phillips said. “Everyone elected with them is not duly elected. Maybe that is why the swing states, legislatures or governors that we thought were Republican did nothing substantial after the 2020 election.”
County officials fire back; recount shows six-vote difference
Frank Phillips took the podium in response to the assertions, saying he “appreciates Ms. Phillips’ zeal for election integrity.” However, he said the Election Assistance Commission has publicly OK’d the equipment, as has the state of Texas.
“Voting equipment is certified through the EAC and through a process they have through the testing laboratories, and then there’s another process through the state of Texas Secretary of State Office,” Phillips said. “If our machines weren’t certified, I’d be the first one up here telling you they weren’t.”
During a later agenda item, Phillips went over the process used during last month’s recount of the Texas House District 64 GOP race between Andy Hopper and Lynn Stucky. Hopper’s campaign initiated — and was required to pay for — a recount after results came out to an 88-vote margin of victory for Stucky.
Phillips explained several aspects of the recount process, including that the state and county Republican parties were the ones in charge, due to the race in question being a GOP primary election. Seven different “counting teams” responsible for different batches of ballots were made up of three people each: one appointee from the Hopper campaign, one from the Stucky campaign and one neutral appointee from the local Republican Party.
At the end of the March 24 recount, Stucky’s margin of victory grew by six votes, to 94. Hopper acknowledged the results in a March 28 news release, stating “only a few votes” changed hands out of the 18,470 cast, and thanked Denton County Elections for its professionalism.
In an emailed statement from Stucky’s campaign, he stated, “we knew going in that the election results would be upheld,” and that “the results assure voters there was ... a free, open, and fair primary election.” Hopper’s campaign could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
Following Phillips’ briefing, commissioners weighed in on the elections process at large. Precinct 2 Commissioner Ron Marchant asked a series of questions before slamming the complaints, specifically the Denton County Republican Party resolution.
“This keeps coming up and I’m tired of it coming up, to the point of resolutions being passed by parties with inaccurate, totally inaccurate information,” Marchant said. “Those are the types of things that are presented to the public that make the public confused about the integrity of our voting system.”
Marchant called such resolutions “irresponsible” and a “disservice to the citizens of this county.” Precinct 1 Commissioner Ryan Williams said he feels confident in the equipment the county uses, and said manually counting the votes — a request made in the resolution — would bring accuracy into question.
“I don’t think there’s an absolute perfect way,” Williams said. “So to hand-count it, which is what’s being asked of us multiple times by multiple individuals, is not only going to be extremely time-consuming, but I’m concerned about how accurate that would be.”
Denton County Judge Andy Eads said the county can’t change some people’s viewpoints on election integrity, regardless of how it answers their concerns.
“We encourage people to look for the facts, and then we present those facts,” Eads said. “Sometimes those answers are still not satisfactory, even though it’s as clear as day and black-and-white.”