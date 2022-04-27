Denton County officials allocated over $2.4 million to the county’s vehicle fleet Tuesday after moving up this year’s annual vehicle review by over a month — largely because providers are dealing with part shortages amid ongoing supply chain issues.
Denton County’s vehicle assessment committee meets during each year’s budget process to review the condition of vehicles used by the different county departments. During the budget process, each department can submit requests either for new vehicles or to have older vehicles replaced, which the committee then approves or denies.
Per committee policy, county commissioners appoint 10 voting members to decide on the departments’ requests. The policy also includes replacement guidelines, directing the committee to look at such factors as age, mileage, maintenance records and type of intended use. Mileage is paid specific attention, with benchmarks set for when replacement should be considered.
This year’s committee included Precinct 1 Commissioner Ryan Williams, County Administrator Jody Gonzalez, Fire Marshal Brad Sebastian and Budget Officer Alejandro Moreno, among others. Moreno said the committee typically meets in June, but this time around, members met April 18. That’s about two months sooner than normal, as explained by Gonzalez at Tuesday’s county meeting.
“The procurement department got several emails from different providers that provide us vehicles throughout the state, and one of the things they recognized was the need for us submitting to them what vehicles we are going to purchase for [Fiscal Year] 2023,” Gonzalez said. “We needed to get those to them this week, and really no later than this week.”
The fiscal year turns over at the start of October, but Gonzalez said there are still five vehicles from the current fiscal year the county hasn’t been able to purchase yet. County documents reference supply chain issues as the root cause of the difficulties.
“In recent years the order banks for new vehicles have been open for a limited time due to parts shortages worldwide,” a county memo reads. “The Purchasing Department would like to issue purchase orders, in FY2022, for FY2023 vehicles as soon as possible in hopes of receiving all of the recommended vehicles.”
Commissioners ended up approving the $2.42 million amount recommended by the committee, which allocates that money for the purchasing department to use when orders can be made. The vehicles won’t arrive until the next fiscal year, but County Judge Andy Eads said funding them now will give the county higher priority to buy what it wants.
“We’re actually going to be ahead of a lot of other public agencies,” Eads said. “There’s a real scarcity in vehicles in the whole supply chain. It’s just one of the ramifications of what we’ve been dealing with over the last couple years.”
According to budget documents, most of the $2.42 million total — about $1.9 million — will come from vehicle purchases, with equipment and upgrades for those vehicles making up the rest. In total, 47 vehicle requests were submitted between 13 departments. The cost originally came out to $2.65 million, but a handful of the requests were either withdrawn or didn’t get recommended by the committee.