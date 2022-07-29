Denton County Administrative Courthouse
A settlement with Sundt Construction cuts more than $100,000 from the cost of the new Denton County Administrative Courthouse.

 DRC file photo

Denton County officials say it was a host of punch list items that spurred on a recent settlement agreement between the county and contractor Sundt Construction that resulted in more than $100,000 shaved off the total cost for the new administrative courthouse.

County commissioners approved the settlement last week after months of closed-session discussion regarding Sundt Construction, the head contractor for the county’s new administrative courthouse off Loop 288. The agreement was overseen by a mediator and knocks the final price for the project down from about $45.2 to $45.1 million.

Construction crews are seen working on the new Denton County Administrative Courthouse in 2019. The county and Sundt Construction have reached an agreement over several punch list issues.

