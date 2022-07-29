Denton County officials say it was a host of punch list items that spurred on a recent settlement agreement between the county and contractor Sundt Construction that resulted in more than $100,000 shaved off the total cost for the new administrative courthouse.
County commissioners approved the settlement last week after months of closed-session discussion regarding Sundt Construction, the head contractor for the county’s new administrative courthouse off Loop 288. The agreement was overseen by a mediator and knocks the final price for the project down from about $45.2 to $45.1 million.
The text of the agreement refers to “disputes” between Denton County and Sundt involving a plethora of issues from delays to disputed change orders. It also calls them “relatively minor close-out disagreements.”
In a joint interview Thursday, County Judge Andy Eads and County Administrator Jody Gonzalez said the disagreements were mainly over punch list items. A punch list is put together toward the end of a construction project, including work that still needs to be finished before final payment.
“With projects of this magnitude and level of detail, we had to negotiate who was going to do what,” Eads said. “Were we going to fix some of those items and make those final improvements, or were they going to do that? That’s what we spent our time with; figuring out who was going to do what.”
So what were some of the issues that needed to be worked out? Perhaps topping the list was an electrical box problem referred to specifically in the settlement. Five in-ground electrical boxes were “wired improperly,” according to the agreement, and others were filling with water “due to alleged design error.”
Gonzalez said there were also problems with the outside lighting. Other parts of the project were built according to specifications, but the county wasn’t completely satisfied.
“There were items we felt maybe could have been installed a little better, but they were installed to the specs,” Gonzalez said. “It’s something that may affect us down the road.”
For example, Gonzalez said, the county found some of the doors could have a flaw that needs to be fixed down the line. With the help of a mediator, Denton County and Sundt came to agreements on who was responsible for taking care of the outstanding issues.
“They’re [Sundt] going to handle all the lighting; we’re going to handle all the landscaping,” Gonzalez said. “Most everything we’re finalizing are issues found on the exterior. The interior was well done, and we’re very proud of that. There are a few door issues here or there that we just had concerns with, but there’s nothing happening right now that we need to go in and fix.”
Part of the settlement agreement also involves Sundt sending the county a $50,000 check “as a sponsorship opportunity for Denton County’s use for events at and in promotion of the Project [administrative courthouse].” Eads said that was “an act of goodwill on their part.”
“They’re proud of the building, and we’re proud of the building,” Eads said. “It’s to be expected that there’s punch list items as an end result of a long process that’s been going on for years. … I think all parties are proud of the end result.”
Sundt echoed that sentiment in a statement sent last week from its general counsel, Ronald Stuff.
“Sundt thanks Judge Eads and the Denton County Commissioner’s Court for its approval of the settlement agreement,” Stuff stated. “We are pleased that the parties could amicably resolve any past differences in reaching this agreement. This resolution will allow Sundt to close out open issues with the local subcontractors, vendors and trade partners who worked diligently on this project.”