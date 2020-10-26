A decision on a firm for the county’s upcoming employee health clinic project and reappointments for the Civil Service Commission are on the agenda for Tuesday’s Denton County Commissioners Court meeting.
On the recommendation of a previously formed evaluation team, commissioners are expected to rank Parkhill, Smith & Cooper Inc. as the most-qualified architecture firm of three applicants for the upcoming employee health clinic project.
The project will provide a clinic where county employees can go for health services and will be made from additions and changes to an existing county facility. While cost figures will not come until later, Parkhill’s previous presentation document provides a rough timeline suggesting construction would begin in February and go at least until May.
Commissioners also are expected to reappoint Clint Bedsole, Stephanie Askew and Brian Cartwright to the Civil Service Commission on Tuesday. Commissioners handle the appointments for the commission, which develops and enforces rules for the advancement, rights, benefits and working conditions of county classified employees, and are slated to reappoint all three of its members to new two-year terms. Chrystal Davis is also slated for reappointment to the County Sheriff’s Civil Service Commission.
Denton County Public Health Director Matt Richardson also is slated to address commissioners for his weekly COVID-19 update. In past weeks, he has expressed a degree of concern over the increasing number of active cases and hospital capacity metrics moving in the wrong direction.
Since last week, the county has continued to see those numbers trend upward. Its active caseload, which Richardson uses as a primary example of how the county is handling the virus, was up to 2,735 as of Saturday afternoon.
Additionally, the county’s percentage of total inpatient hospital beds taken up by COVID-19 patients was up to 9.3% Saturday, with a seven-day moving average of 8.5%. Gov. Abbott has set that metric as a reference for whether bars can reopen around the state — should a trauma service area go above 15%, it no longer would be eligible.
Two grants also are expected to be approved Tuesday, including a $207,000 Urban Area Security Initiative award for cybersecurity enhancement from the Department of Homeland Security and a $141,000 award from the Office of the Governor, Criminal Justice Division, to help expedite active-duty military members and veterans through the county’s adult drug court.