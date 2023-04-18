Michelle French

Michelle French, tax assessor/collector for Denton County, tells commissioners Tuesday about Five9 Inc.’s virtual phone answering software that could assist the department.

 Screenshot

Denton County commissioners on Tuesday moved to postpone considering the purchase of an intelligent virtual assistant telephone answering system for the Denton County Tax Office.

The consideration was to approve the purchase of Five9 Studio Development, a call center software, to assist.

