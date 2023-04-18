Denton County commissioners on Tuesday moved to postpone considering the purchase of an intelligent virtual assistant telephone answering system for the Denton County Tax Office.
The consideration was to approve the purchase of Five9 Studio Development, a call center software, to assist.
Michelle French, the county’s tax assessor/collector, said the software would assist the tax office as it deals with an overload of work.
According to the agenda memo, the contract’s total purchase amount would be $142,631, with $92,631 of that coming from the tax office and $50,000 from the tax assessor/collector vehicle inventory tax funds.
There are six tax offices across Denton County — in Denton, Carrollton, Frisco, Flower Mound, Lewisville and Cross Roads — that handle property taxes, renew vehicle registrations and transfer vehicle titles.
The software would be able to get answers to questions the department would normally ask a caller, send the caller information via text message, and directly transfer calls to the correct recipient. French said the system would also redirect callers to staff members.
“What this basically is, it’s an intelligent virtual assistant that helps with answering phones,” French told the judges. “What that means is that when customers call in … they will be able to receive assistance from the program, just like they would be receiving the assistance from us [workers].”
Founded in 2001, Five9 Inc. claims to be the leading cloud contact center software provider.
While the county commissioners agreed that an intelligent virtual assistant would assist the tax office, they were left with questions about how the system will operate and noted that they favor face-to-face interactions rather than a virtual system.
Commissioners wanted clarification on whether the system would take away from person-to-person interactions, and French said it wouldn’t.
“We are not cutting out the ability to assist our customers in person,” French said. “We are trying to build efficiencies to the way in which we assist customers on the phone and to be able to directly route our customers to the information they that they need quickly and efficiently.”
County Judge Andy Eads said he understood the tax office’s struggles and wants to find a solution, but he would prefer the old-fashioned way of doing things.
“And maybe I’m just old-fashioned, but I really want to maintain a high level of customer service where people can get through and talk to people and not be intercepted by a telephone operator,” Eads said.
Eads noted that French’s office only answers phone calls during part of the week.
“When I was looking at your [Denton County Tax Office] website this morning, and you only answer the phones Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday from 9 to 3, and not Wednesday,” Eads said. “So, you’re only answering the phone 24 of 40 business hours — is that a true statement?”
According to Denton County’s website, the tax offices are open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and phones are answered from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. four days a week.
“Yes, that is,” French responded to Eads. “And as you all know, again, we have an enormous amount of workload that our staff is responsible to conduct.”
Commissioner Bobbie J. Mitchell motioned to table the item to follow up with more answers to questions, with all commissioners agreeing.
