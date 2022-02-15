Denton County officials are moving forward with a plan to spend some of its COVID-19 relief funds on three temporary internal auditor positions, additions aimed to assist in two specific areas: auditing relief partner United Way and seeking FEMA reimbursement for the county’s vaccine clinics.
Officials approved the three additions during Tuesday’s Denton County Commissioners Court meeting. The positions will expire at the end of 2025 and, between all three, will cost the county $732,242 by that point. That cost will be covered using COVID relief funds.
The matter was not discussed publicly, but a memo from County Auditor Jeff May provides more details. May requested the positions due to an increased strain on auditing staff, stemming from the hundreds of millions in relief funds doled out to the county over the past two years.
“The County has received or has been allocated to receive over $360 million in grant funding due to the pandemic,” May wrote. “Prior to 2020, the County typically received approximately $5 million to $6 million annually in grant funding. This additional funding is placing a large amount of work on the County Auditor’s staff in different ways.”
Two temporary auditors were brought in last year to assist in the effort, but in the most recent request, May cited two specific areas in “urgent need of additional resources.” Two of the three additions will be put toward monitoring United Way of Denton County’s activity, specifically regarding funds from the federal Emergency Rental Assistance program.
United Way is a subrecipient of a large portion of Denton County’s grant money. That means both parties have entered into a recurring agreement, in which the nonprofit receives the money and is responsible for distributing it.
In this case, United Way is responsible for the county’s rental relief efforts. It works with other agencies to handle applications for rent and utility relief, and ultimately delivers the money to county residents, the last stop in the chain. The county is required to audit all subrecipients to ensure the money is being used appropriately.
May wrote the county is “having problems reconciling the data provided by United Way” when it comes to reporting the funds back to the federal government. He added the department needs help to audit United Way’s screening process, which ultimately determines which residents receive the assistance.
“Currently this data is manually collected by one person at United Way on Microsoft Excel spreadsheets, of which we have discovered many inaccuracies and are not confident with the accuracy of the data,” May wrote. “We are going to have to audit and adjust the data collected over the past year to ensure it is accurate.”
Reached Tuesday evening, United Way of Denton County President Gary Henderson said the nonprofit was included in the decision to seek more auditors. He said United Way staff actually approached the county proactively and proposed solutions for its own capacity problems.
“Over the course of the [Emergency Rental Assistance I] program, the Treasury Department has made a number of changes to their monthly reporting,” Henderson said. “It really has grown to the point where the capacity we had was not going to be enough to get the job done.”
Henderson said the additional auditors will ensure everything goes smoothly as the ERA program heads into its second phase and eventually wraps up. A federal audit of Denton County could take place, making accurate reporting a priority.
“We’re doing things today to make sure we’re closing out the program successfully,” Henderson said.
May is seeking to dedicate two of the three temporary auditors to helping with those tasks. His memo stated an outside audit “recommended” the county provide more resources for monitoring its subrecipients. Reached after the meeting, he expanded on the need.
“The United Way contract hasn’t gone through the audit yet,” May said. “Also, I need to have people go out there and do some kind of audit of the screening process, because we haven’t even looked at that yet, and we should be, just to make sure the people that are getting the money are qualified.”
On top of that need is the handling of Federal Emergency Management Agency reimbursements. The memo explains the county is seeking reimbursements for expenditures on COVID-19 vaccine clinics through the end of 2021, including about $5 million in eligible funding for the county itself and another $1 million to $2 million for its partners.
May wrote that every transaction has to be audited and individually entered on a reimbursement form. While there’s no deadline for those, he’s “lacking the staff time to be able to complete these reimbursement forms quickly.” The third auditor he’s requesting would be dedicated to the entirely manual FEMA work.
Because the positions are part of the County Auditor’s Office, district judges have to approve them, and a public hearing must be held. Commissioners approved the positions in advance of that hearing, which will be held March 4 at the county’s Courts Building.
“It’s kind of crazy times,” May said. “I never thought I’d see anything like this. When we’re accustomed to only managing $5 million in grant funds, it is quite a lot more.”