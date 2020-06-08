Following years of acrimonious debate and its steadfast opposition to calls that the Confederate soldier memorial be removed from the downtown Square, the Denton County Commissioners Court apparently has had a change of heart, with an emergency item added to Tuesday’s agenda calling for the statue’s relocation.
The emergency item was added to the agenda late Monday after meeting agendas were released on Friday. In-person media and the public are not being permitted at the 9 a.m. meeting, according to the agenda, which includes instructions for watching or participating remotely.
The addition of the emergency item comes after local protesters circled the Courthouse on the Square and marched through the streets for the ninth straight night on Sunday, calling for policing reforms and an end to systemic racism.
As part of their protests, residents and others chanted “Take that statue down!” in reference to the downtown Confederate monument, while more than 30,000 people have signed an online petition calling for its removal.
For some, this was their first time protesting; however, for Willie Hudspeth, it was a battle he has fought for over two decades.
Now that Denton County commissioners are prepared to consider a state antiquities code permit application “to remove and relocate” the Confederate memorial, Hudspeth said he never thought he would see this day happen.
“We did it right — all the people that supported and helped me in this endeavor — we went about it right,” Hudspeth said Monday evening. “I thought the statue represented a dividing factor, and I wanted us to do something that would bring us together, and as I look back, I think of all the people that made this come to be; I’m very happy.”
In 2018, a monument advisory committee voted 12-3 to keep the Confederate monument on the south side of the courthouse lawn with an additional plaque and videos about the history of slavery in Denton. The statue was originally erected in 1918.
The plaque was supposed to include language denouncing slavery and segregation in Denton County, but two years later, no specific committee changes have been enacted.
No timetable has been announced for when the statue could be removed “for purpose of interpretation” by the Denton County Office of History and Culture. Additional details are expected during Tuesday’s meeting.
Denton County Judge Andy Eads has said the May 26 decision to return to an in-person meeting format was made to “return to the normal way of doing things.” When asked Monday whether and when members of the media and public may again attend commissioner meetings, no response was provided by either Eads or Dawn Cobb, Denton County spokesperson.
According to the Commissioners Court agenda for Tuesday, “attendance in person is limited to commissioners court members and county staff” because of social distancing requirements.
Most Denton County government offices reopened at 50% total occupancy on June 1, including the county clerk offices, district clerk’s office and all tax assessor-collector offices. In addition, the Denton County judiciary has resumed nonessential in-person proceedings.
The Denton Record-Chronicle made several calls for comment to Eads that had not been returned by late Monday.