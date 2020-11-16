The Denton County Development & Emergency Services department has placed several position changes on the agenda for Tuesday’s Commissioners Court meeting, including the elimination of the department’s existing assistant director position.
In total, one position — assistant director of development and emergency services — is being eliminated, six reclassified and two new positions created. Roland Asebedo, who was appointed last month to replace Jody Gonzalez as fire marshal and director of the department, previously served in the assistant director position for over a decade.
The six reclassifications include changes with pay grade increases, such as assistant emergency management coordinator being changed to division manager/emergency management coordinator and receiving an upgrade from grade 15 to grade 18, with a difference of $15,169 in annual salary.
The two new positions include administrative specialist I and emergency management officer I, at pay grade 4 and 12, respectively. The deletion of the assistant director position will save $147,657, putting the total impact of the changes at almost nothing — $13 in savings — for the county’s fiscal year 2021 budget. Commissioners can approve the changes Tuesday.
A proclamation honoring outgoing Denton Mayor Chris Watts is again on the agenda after originally being scheduled for last week’s meeting. Commissioners said at the meeting that the proclamation would be moved to this week.
Public Health Director Matt Richardson will give his weekly presentation on the state of COVID-19 in the county. Last week, both he and County Judge Andy Eads spoke on the importance of the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday with the recent surge in cases nationwide, expressing concern that the holiday could worsen the spread of the virus as families gather.
Richardson has discussed a potential vaccine for the virus at previous meetings, and with recent national updates coming out on vaccine options, he could discuss the ramifications for Denton County on Tuesday.