Three Republicans have announced they’ll be running for the Denton County Precinct 2 nomination in next year’s March primary: Carrollton mayor Kevin Falconer, Frisco council member Dan Stricklin and former Frisco Veterans Advisory Committee chairman Rob Altman.
All three made their plans public in November, following current Precinct 2 commissioner Ron Marchant’s announcement that he’ll be giving up the seat in next year’s election. Marchant originally said he wanted “24 hours” before speaking on his decision, but has not been reached for comment since then. County community relations director Dawn Cobb said he will likely not give any further statements until the Dec. 13 filing deadline has passed.
Precinct 2 covers much of the county’s southeast, including Carrollton and parts of Frisco. Of the three candidates, only Falconer had filed by Wednesday afternoon, according to the Texas secretary of state’s election website. No Democrats had filed in advance of the deadline.
Falconer, Carrollton’s mayor since 2017, said Marchant “urged” him to run for the seat and that he would focus on public safety and lowering taxes. He said he would also bring relationship-building to the table.
“I think it’s important that county governments work on a daily basis with the city governments,” Falconer said. “Having been in that [City Council] role for over 10 years, I bring a lot of those relationships.”
Precinct 2 has historically been the most competitive of the county’s four districts. In 2018, Marchant edged out Democrat Brandy Jones by less than 400 of the 66,481 total votes cast. The precinct became the center of attention in last month’s redistricting process, with critics saying the county’s changes — which have it picking up land across Lake Lewisville — will render it an easier win for Republicans.
“This is truly the battleground of Denton County,” Falconer said. “I think it will continue to be so, and that’s where it is important for those like myself, who believe the conservative values that we hold that have proved to be very good.”
Frisco previously belonged to Precinct 1 and commissioner Ryan Williams, but much of its southern area was pulled into Precinct 2 during redistricting. As a result, it has two residents in the mix for the Republican primary: Stricklin, a city council member elected last year, and Altman, who has served as chair of the Frisco Veterans Advisory Committee.
Stricklin stated he’ll “fight against special interests” while supporting transportation infrastructure, economic development and law enforcement.
“I don’t know how the voters are going to vote,” Stricklin said. “We have a bunch of new people that have moved into this precinct from all across America. … The redistricting process is completely out of my control.”
Altman, who could not be reached for comment Wednesday, similarly mentioned lowering taxes and promoting economic growth. He also said he wants to “keep government from negatively impacting our lives” and locked in on the Texas southern border, stating in his candidacy announcement he has “great concerns about the porous Texas border.”
“Denton County must do its part to address increased crime that results from problems at the Texas border,” stated Altman, who did not state any specific measures regarding the issue.
Altman, Stricklin and any other candidates from either party have until the Dec. 13 deadline to file.