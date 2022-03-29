Denton County officials say plans for a full remodel of the six-story Joseph A. Carroll Building, supplied with $20 million in funding, are still in the architectural phase and nine to 12 months out from being construction-ready.
The Carroll Building formerly housed multiple county offices, including budget, auditor and human resources. Those staff have since moved over to the new administrative courthouse on Loop 288, leaving only the county’s AgriLife Extension office. Upon completion, the renovated building will have four courtrooms and flex space for community use.
At Tuesday’s Commissioners Court meeting, officials authorized a debt funding model supplying the remodel’s construction budget with about $20 million. Architectural work on the project began in November 2020, and a construction contractor was chosen at the start of 2022.
Last June, when officials began their search for a contractor, documents estimated a $15 million budget, and Deputy County Administrator Jody Gonzalez said construction could begin sometime in the fall. But that timeline hasn’t come to fruition.
Tuesday, Gonzalez said the project is still in the architectural stage, which likely will go into next year, lasting another nine to 12 months from now. He pinned the pushed-back schedule on work that needs to be done on the existing building, such as examining building integrity.
In this case, construction contractor Steele & Freeman Inc. has been brought on early in the process to be a part of that architectural, preconstruction work. Gonzalez said crews have even conducted light demolition to see behind certain walls, because “a lot of changes have taken place since the building was constructed.”
“I don’t know [that] there were delays in the process,” Gonzalez said. “A lot of preconstruction service is building integrity. … I would say it’s a normal process with any multistory building that you’d want to go through before you start a renovation project.”
Once the construction documents are 100% completed, Gonzalez said, officials will meet with Steele & Freeman to work out the terms of the construction work. He didn’t have an updated estimate for the cost of the renovations but said the goal is a two-year timeline from start to finish.
“We hope to meet it, but unforeseen circumstances may occur,” Gonzalez said. “If you have to spend more time doing foundational repairs or anything like that, it could lengthen that time.”
Funding
The project’s construction will be funded through about $20 million worth of tax notes. Denton County Auditor Jeff May said that’s a process similar to bonds, in which the county will take on debt to fund the remodel and pay it back with interest over the next several years.
“In this case, we can still issue the debt and not have an increase in our tax rate,” May said. “The way our debt is structured is it decreases over the next seven years, and in this case, I believe we’re going to backload it. We can pretty much determine how much we want to pay each year.”
May said the tax note model is a standard option for funding a project. By having some control over how it pays the debt back, the county can maintain flexibility to borrow more money for other projects, if needed.
May said $20 million should cover the cost of construction, but inflation could end up throwing a wrench in that plan and force adjustments.
“We have to have the funds in the bank before we can put a bid out to construction companies,” May said. “I think that’s going to be enough, but with the way inflation is going, especially construction inflation, hopefully that will cover everything and get the job done.”