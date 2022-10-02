At a recent Denton County Commissioners Court meeting, dozens turned out to support longtime maintenance assistant and local event organizer Harold Jackson — the county’s longest tenured employee with four decades under his belt. Jackson had a lot to say, but his shirt said it all: “The legend has retired.”
Working at Denton County
Jackson started with Denton County in 1981, as part of a job program out of high school. These days, the county has its Public Facilities department, but Jackson says that didn’t exist back then — he was simply a custodian. He got hired on full time, in large part because of his willingness to do the “dirty work.”
Whether it was cutting the grass or cleaning bathrooms at the courthouse, Jackson said he always focused on the little things, even as technology advanced and took over through the years. He called himself the “grunt guy,” adding that was what he signed up for in his job description.
“When you come in with a [certain] job skill, you aren’t going to want to do the little work — the dirty work,” Jackson said. “So when they make a call like that, I say OK. Because I know nobody else is going to do it, and they look for Harold to do it.”
Most wouldn’t take well to the work, but Jackson did. He started Sept. 1, 1981, and retired earlier this month on Sept. 18, giving him 41 years at the county.
“Last year was 40 years and I was cool with that to retire, but I wanted to wait another year to retire on my mother’s birthday,” Jackson said. “Something for her.”
Jackson’s time at the county earned him plenty of recognition, from his co-workers to the many Denton County judge administrations he worked under. At the county’s Sept. 20 meeting, he got his own proclamation, lauding him for his work ethic and contributions to the workplace.
“He was a mentor, as well as a friend, to all he came in contact with,” the proclamation read. “Harold has distinguished himself through his genuineness, sense of humor and charismatic personality. He is that rare person at work who is able to make people laugh, make a bad day better and truly show he cares for those around him.”
Each of the commissioners weighed in, the common theme being that Jackson won’t be easily replaced.
“I know the department’s going to miss you,” Precinct 3 Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell said. “They won’t be able to fill your shoes. They can get someone else, but there will never be another Harold.”
Jackson had his own chance to speak. He thanked his friends, co-workers, and all the administrations he worked under (though he steadfastly refuses to pick a favorite Denton County judge).
“I just can’t believe it,” Jackson said at the meeting. “Coming in here, seeing this stuff. Seeing the building decorated and everything for me. ... Just 41 years.”
Southeast Denton
Jackson’s work at the county is far from the only thing he’s known for locally. He came from Louisiana and landed in Southeast Denton, where he’s done plenty of community work over the decades.
Jackson has been in the news for his efforts. For 20 years, he hosted Apollo Nights, a talent show for local kids. The last one was held in 2018 at Fred Moore Park. But he’s perhaps best known for his football tournaments.
Jackson’s big into football — especially his Dallas Cowboys. Denton County even managed to get Cowboys great Chad Hennings to record a special video for his retirement. Jackson’s passion for football has bled into the community, where he hosts an annual flag football tournament for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Jackson also hosts a football event to celebrate Juneteenth, which finally became a national holiday in 2021. Many view him as a mentor and coach for kids looking to get into football, and he views his community events as a step in that process.
“You don’t have to pay, you just come and have a good time, and don’t start trouble,” Jackson said. “That’s what’s cool. You’re the father, you’re the coach to them that they don’t have.”
Jackson likes to track the kids as they move through the football scene, going from high school to college — and maybe, as in one example, going pro.
“When they graduate, they bring a football, I get their pictures and I put them in a frame,” Jackson said. “The only thing I want is to take a picture with them. I got a lot of them at home. ... I’m proud of all of them.”
At 59, Jackson plans to have a lot more years ahead of him. He says his community involvement is going to stick around.
“I’m not going anywhere,” Jackson said. “You got the programs and you can’t just stop, because kids look forward to it, and then if you just stop all of a sudden, you know you’ll get a whole lot of phone calls.”