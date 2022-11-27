Denton County Precinct 2 Commissioner Ron Marchant decided last year he wouldn't be seeking reelection for the seat after four terms. With his successor now elected and his final meeting quickly approaching, he says it's time to let "another set of eyes" do the job.
"It's time to let another — I won't say generation — but another set of eyes and another level of energy do the job," Marchant said. "I don't think it's a lifelong appointment. It shouldn't be a lifelong appointment."
The Carrollton resident and former City Council member has been involved in several industries — illustration, marketing, homebuilding — but started his elected career with the county in 1993, as a Denton County justice of the peace.
In 2007, the Republican began his first term as commissioner for Precinct 2, the county's southeastern precinct. Marchant's recent tenure includes a narrow 2018 victory, in which he defeated his Democrat challenger by less than 400 votes.
Last year, Marchant announced he wouldn't be seeking reelection for a fifth term, but didn't elaborate much further publicly. Recently, he sat down with the Denton Record-Chronicle to reflect on his time at the county and what's next for him.
Of his decision not to run for another term, Marchant, 70, said simply that it was the right time for him to call it quits.
"You'll talk to enough people that have been in this line of work; they know when it's time," Marchant said. "You go out when things are good, and things are very, very good in Denton County."
He said one of the projects he's most proud of is the county's employee wellness clinic. The clinic, which he spearheaded, launched last year free to most county employees, with the goal of reducing long-term medical issues.
Marchant also mentioned the county's Texas Motor Speedway COVID-19 vaccine site as a major success of his tenure, and said he felt the county has consistently passed budgets that were friendly to the taxpayers.
As for any regrets, Marchant said he would've liked to address more problems than he was able to, specifically for mental health and for underprivileged residents.
"The regret is I ran out of time on a lot of projects," Marchant said. "In this county, there is no reason that anybody should go hungry, they should not have a place to live or they should not get a good education. They should not be denied services, because we're a very well-off county."
Marchant said he won't be retiring proper. He'll be doing government consulting, as well as cartoon illustrating, in part because he "can't sit still." He'll also be involved in local politics, but he made the distinction that he wants to work with specific candidates — not necessarily the Republican Party itself.
"The Republican governing philosophy is what I've embraced," Marchant said. "The Republican Party, as a whole, I really do not participate that much in them. I just do not participate."
Marchant helps out some candidates in areas like graphic design. He used Republican Blanca Oliver — who just won Precinct 6 Justice of the Peace — as one example in the most recent election cycle. Another is Kevin Falconer, Carrollton's former mayor and Marchant's soon-to-be successor for the Precinct 2 commissioner seat.
Marchant said he's helped with Falconer's campaigns in the past, and actively recruited him because he thought he would be a good fit. Both have Carrollton ties.
"I think it's my responsibility as a public servant to ensure a qualified candidate to come behind me," Marchant said. "Sometimes elected officials just leave. They don't think about the future. ... Am I going to sit here and tell you I didn't recruit? I did. Why did I recruit? Because I knew the character, the man, the integrity of the man, the vision of the man ... and how he governs."
Falconer, also a Republican, won his election night race by a much healthier margin than Marchant did in 2018. During last year's redistricting process, the redrawn Precinct 2 boundaries drew gerrymandering accusations from some residents, who criticized the new lines as favoring Republican voters.
Reached after his victory, Falconer said he has "big shoes to fill."
"I've known Ron a long time and he's a great public servant," Falconer said. "I'm excited to take the ball and run with it. ... He's promised that he's just a phone call away, and that's reassuring."
After recruiting Falconer and endorsing him throughout the election cycle, some might suggest the county is simply getting a younger version of Marchant. But he said that isn't the case.
"He is not Ron Marchant," Marchant said. "That's a good thing or it's a bad thing. I know him enough that he does not sit on change. He is a change-maker and he's his own man. He's already proven that to me. ... He knows how to govern, and I expect big things from him."
Marchant's final Commissioners Court meeting is quickly approaching, as his term expires at the end of the year and Falconer will be sworn in a few days later.
"I thank the citizens that have put me in office, those that voted for me and those that didn't," Marchant said. "And I hope they can look back at the service that I provided with fondness, with no controversy. ... And I hope they remember some of the legacy projects that I was part of."