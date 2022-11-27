221128_drc_news_marchantimg1
Denton County Precinct 2 Commissioner Ron Marchant, shown inside the Denton County Administrative Courthouse last week, will come to the end of his fourth term as commissioner at the end of the year. 

Denton County Precinct 2 Commissioner Ron Marchant decided last year he wouldn't be seeking reelection for the seat after four terms. With his successor now elected and his final meeting quickly approaching, he says it's time to let "another set of eyes" do the job.

"It's time to let another — I won't say generation — but another set of eyes and another level of energy do the job," Marchant said. "I don't think it's a lifelong appointment. It shouldn't be a lifelong appointment."

Unveiling the new courthouse
From left, Denton County Judge Andy Eads, Precinct 2 Commissioner Ron Marchant, Precinct 3 Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell and Hugh Coleman, former Precinct 1 commissioner, unveil a plaque during a dedication ceremony at the Denton County Administrative Courthouse in November 2021.
"You go out when things are good, and things are very, very good in Denton County," said Ron Marchant, who's stepping down from the county Commissioners Court at the end of the year.
