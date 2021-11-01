Denton County officials have released proposals for redrawn commissioner precincts, giving residents until Nov. 9 to weigh in on the new maps. Here’s a look at the changes.
The county publicly kicked off its redistricting process last Tuesday and released two maps Thursday, one for commissioner precincts and one for justice of the peace and constable precincts. Although commissioners plan to approve the maps at next Tuesday's county meeting, the map for individual voter precincts will not be released until later this year.
Precinct 1
Precinct 1, which encompasses Frisco and the growing U.S. Highway 380 corridor, is set to gain multiple voter precincts in north Denton and between Frisco and Little Elm. In the 2018 election for county judge — which does not perfectly align with the election results for each commissioner precinct — all but one of the incoming voter precincts went to Democratic candidate Diana Leggett.
Precinct 1 will be losing several voter precincts near Corinth, Shady Shores, Oak Point, south of Denton and south of Frisco. The vast majority of those went to Republican victor Andy Eads.
The precinct saw controversy under former commissioner Hugh Coleman, who led an effort to redistrict in 2019 before the release of the census. He argued his precinct was growing and being stretched too thin on resources, but eventually withdrew his proposal amidst public opposition and warnings of legal consequences.
The seat now belongs to Ryan Williams, who started his term in January after defeating Coleman in last year’s Republican primary.
“This is my first redistricting process, and it is very important,” Williams stated by e-mail Monday. “We need to create maps that are fair and lawful, and make sense from a geographical and population standpoint to allow each of us to provide amazing customer service to our constituents.”
Precinct 2
Up for election next year, Precinct 2 was decided by less than 500 votes in 2018, when incumbent Republican Ron Marchant defeated Democratic challenger Brandy Jones. The precinct covers southeast Denton County, including parts of Carrollton, The Colony and Plano.
Precinct 2 is set to lose several precincts near Frisco picked up by Precinct 1, and will also lose some near Carrollton. But it will gain over 10 precincts by stretching into the middle of the county and further north, absorbing much of what Precinct 1 lost. Most of its lost precincts voted Democrat in 2018, while the majority of its incoming precincts voted Republican.
Marchant could not be reached for comment Monday.
Precinct 3
Precinct 3, which covers Lewisville, Highland Village, Hickory Creek and Lake Dallas, will expand to the west by several voter precincts and pick up a few lost near Carrollton by Precinct 2, gaining about 10 in total. Most of them voted Republican in 2018.
Of the four, Precinct 3 is the only one to lose no voter precincts. Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell said she knew her precinct would need to grow to match the others in population, the most important factor for this year's process.
"We’re blessed we don’t have any concentrated areas of minorities or anything we have to worry about, so we can just concentrate on making sure we’ve got population equality as far as numbers," Mitchell said. "I don’t think we really gerrymander. ... We're never going to get something that everybody's ok with."
Precinct 4
Also up for election in 2022, Precinct 4 was decided handily three years ago when Republican Dianne Edmondson defeated Democrat Bryan Webb. The precinct encompasses southwest Denton County and will gain just under 10 voter precincts between Denton and Corinth, more than half of which voted Republican in 2018.
Precinct 4 will also lose a similar amount of voting precincts, all of which voted Republican except a few in north Denton. Edmondson said Monday that she believes the county stuck to its goal of keeping change minimal.
“People don’t need to be moved around unless it’s absolutely necessary,” Edmondson said. “I love Precinct 4 and I hate to have to give up any voters there, but I do understand we’ve got to meet the guidelines to have these as balanced as possible. It’s almost kind of a wash.”
Edmondson said she doesn’t believe her precinct’s changes will have much of an impact on next year's election, when she plans to run for her second term as commissioner.
“I think I’ll still be re-elected because I have almost everything I had in Precinct 4 before, and some added, predominately from Denton,” Edmondson said. “It’s not any major, major changes.”
Response
The Denton County Democratic Party has been critical of the county's redistricting process, saying officials haven't given enough time for public input. In a weekend news release, the party took aim specifically at the plans for Precincts 2 and 4, with chair Delia Parker-Mims stating, "The Commissioners Court gerrymandering ensures that Republicans will have little competition in Precincts that are up for reelection in 2022.”
Reached Monday, Parker-Mims expanded further, saying she believes commissioners set out to seize control of the very competitive Precinct 2.
"My main focus is on [Precinct] 2 and I think that is their main focus," Parker-Mims said. "We think they've simply broken the integrity of that community. ... We’re going to present alternative maps and we’re going to let the public know that is not the only option."
Denton County Republican Party Chair Jayne Howell could not be reached Monday for comment on the map proposals.
Residents can view the maps and give feedback online at dentoncounty.gov. They also have two county meetings Nov. 2 and Nov. 9 to speak publicly about redistricting. Commissioners plan to approve the new maps following the latter.