The Denton County Commissioners Court will discuss moving the Confederate soldiers monument from the downtown Square during an emergency meeting Thursday morning.
Commissioners are expected to discuss how to display and reinstall the monument with additional context within one year, according to the agenda posting.
To do this, they'll discuss how to proceed with a state antiquities landmark permit, and to clarify and discuss the Texas Historical Commission's requests.
There are also two additional items on the agenda for discussion in closed session: when to use "security personnel or devices" in Denton County buildings and to discuss the Texas Disaster Act.
Commissioners, some staff and media will be in attendance, but the public can participate via phone or Zoom, and can register to speak remotely. For more information, visit dentoncounty.gov/remote.