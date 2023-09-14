Bartonville Starbucks strike

Starbucks workers in Bartonville went on strike Thursday afternoon to protest the latest “September ThursYays” nationwide promotion and Starbucks’ refusal to bargain.

 Courtesy photo/Starbucks Workers United DFW via X

The promotion that began last Thursday allows Starbucks Rewards members to buy one fall drink and get one free every Thursday afternoon in September.

