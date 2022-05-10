Denton County Friends of the Family recognized members of the criminal justice system Tuesday, awarding those who exemplify dedication to bringing domestic violence victims justice — despite tribulations.
The banquet hall welcomed members of all areas of the criminal justice system, including judges, law enforcement and victim advocates.
The event’s emcee was Staley Heatly, who has served as the district attorney for the 46th Judicial District — Wilbarger, Foard and Hardeman counties — since 2006. Heatly founded the Texoma Alliance to Stop Abuse, created the Domestic Violence High Risk Team, serves on the Texas Council on Family Violence board and was named Texas Prosecutor of the Year in 2017.
Working with violent crimes can be tiring and frustrating, Heatly said, but the difference responders can make is incredibly rewarding.
“There’s a lot of secondary trauma that comes along with doing this kind of work,” he said. “You’re working with people who are telling you about the worst day of their lives and that’s happening every day. So it’s important to recognize the efforts that people are putting in … so we don’t wear ourselves out.”
It takes a village to seek accountability in domestic violence cases, Heatly said. It starts with solid initial investigations and ends with prosecutors who are committed to trying even the toughest cases. And along the way, it takes faithful advocates to be by the victims’ side, he said.
“We could have the best police officer in the world who can do an incredible investigation,” Heatly said. “But we can’t stop the offender without a prosecutor willing to take on the trial.”
But investigating domestic violence is a risky task, keynote speaker Ken Shetter said.
Shetter is the president of One Safe Place, a crime and violence prevention collaborative serving Tarrant County. The collaborative offers some of the “most innovative and successful crime-stopper training programs in the world,” Heatly said.
Responding to a domestic violence call is one of the most dangerous things law enforcement can do, Shetter said. He highlighted statistics that show abusers who strangle their intimate partner are not only more likely to kill their partner, but they are also more likely to kill police officers.
“Thank you for having the courage to start down this path,” Shetter said. “It’s not easy, but it’s absolutely worth it. We have our tough stories, our tough times. But we have thousands of happy endings.”
Following encouragements from Heatly and Shetter, Friends of the Family honored Detective Mike Mayfield from the Denton Police Department for his work with “difficult-to-prosecute” stalking cases, TJ Vowell-Zundel from The Colony Police Department for his dedication to a family violence case, and Capt. Eddie Barrett from the Denton County Sheriff’s Office for his efforts in serving warrants in child sex trafficking cases.
The organization also recognized Shelby Hopson of the Fort Worth Police Department for her trauma-informed collaboration in an assault case across jurisdiction boundaries; and Judge Susan Piel of Denton County Criminal Court 2 for her prosecution of misdemeanor family violence cases and commitment to collaboration with advocates.
Piel, who assumed office in 2018, said she was absolutely honored to be recognized at the event. While announcing her award, Heatly said there’s always some anxiety for victim advocates when a new judge comes on the scene, but Piel has a deep desire to help victims.
“I had 150 cases sitting on my jury trial docket when we opened up, which is a lot,” Piel said. “And we were at 59 last week. So I have multiple jury sittings a week, and we’re trying to move those cases as quickly as we can.”
Without strong relationships with the justice system, it wouldn’t be possible for Friends of the Family to see justice for the victims it serves, said Lori Nelson, director of community engagement for the nonprofit.
“Helping victims seek safety and holding offenders accountable cannot be achieved with victim services alone, nor can it be done through law enforcement or prosecution alone,” Nelson said. “We must work together and collaborate to achieve the best outcomes.”