DRC_1_18_19_DentonAppraisal_JRK0020.JPG
Buy Now

The Denton Central Appraisal District building in Denton.

 DRC file photo

Shortly after lunch, their emails were supposed to arrive, collected in a PDF file that was nearly as long as a court transcript. They had signed some with their full names and others with just their first name. Several were allowed to be anonymous. All were supposed to reiterate a similar plea.

“Employees have been asking to send letters to the newspapers in support of the Chief Appraiser for a while now,” Emer Sanabria, spokesman for the Denton Central Appraisal District, wrote in a Thursday morning email. “I believe that if we were to send letters, it would be best to gather everyone’s letters and send them in as a team. I feel this would have a larger impact on the situation, as the DCAD employees are the ones that would incur the brunt of issues if more staff is not approved.”

Download PDF Denton ISD's Draft of DCAD Resolution
Download PDF DCAD's Letter to Taxing Entities
Hope McClure

Hope McClure
Download PDF LISD's Letter to DCAD

CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and via Twitter at @writerontheedge.

Tags

Recommended for you