Shortly after lunch, their emails were supposed to arrive, collected in a PDF file that was nearly as long as a court transcript. They had signed some with their full names and others with just their first name. Several were allowed to be anonymous. All were supposed to reiterate a similar plea.
“Employees have been asking to send letters to the newspapers in support of the Chief Appraiser for a while now,” Emer Sanabria, spokesman for the Denton Central Appraisal District, wrote in a Thursday morning email. “I believe that if we were to send letters, it would be best to gather everyone’s letters and send them in as a team. I feel this would have a larger impact on the situation, as the DCAD employees are the ones that would incur the brunt of issues if more staff is not approved.”
Sanabria had told the Record-Chronicle he would share a PDF of the DCAD employee emails by 3 p.m. But by 4 p.m., none had been sent.
The emails of support, which Sanabria in a Wednesday email had encouraged DCAD employees to send, were arriving at a time when two dozen entities have disapproved DCAD’s proposed $3 million budget increase for 18 additional appraisers for the next tax season, said James Kunke, a spokesperson from Lewisville.
Here’s the list of taxing entities Kunke indicated have disapproved the DCAD budget, along with the dates of their votes:
Denton County and Denton — Aug. 2
Corinth — Aug. 4
Lewisville and Sanger ISD, Argyle, DISH and Shady Shores — Aug. 8
Highland Village, Justin and Trophy Club — Aug. 9
Aubrey, Lakewood Village, Northlake and Pilot Point — Aug. 11
Crossroads, Double Oak, Haslett and Lewisville — Aug. 15
Bartonville, Little Elm, Providence Village and The Colony — Aug. 16
Oak Point — Aug. 17
Flower Mound, Kunke said, has the disapproval as an agenda item for its Town Council meeting on Monday. Denton ISD also has it on the agenda for its Tuesday board meeting. Similar to the other two dozen entities, Denton ISD’s resolution reads, in part:
“DISD’s portion of DCAD’s budget has increased from $1,866,567.03 in 2022 to $2,112,829.82 proposed in 2023; and DISD did not receive certified property tax values from DCAD by the required deadline of July 25, 2022, and without certified values DISD was forced to send DCAD’s estimate to the Texas Education Agency to determine DISD’s maximum compressed tax rate, risking loss in revenue.
“The DCAD Administration has yet to provide a satisfactory explanation as to how the budgetary increase and resulting staffing increase will be utilized to ensure fulfillment of their obligations to taxing entities.”
Sanabria pointed out in his July 21 letter to taxing entities about not meeting the certified value goal that approving the budget will allow them to hire more people to offset the heavy workload current employees are having to shoulder to finish the appraisals.
As DISD points out in its Tuesday resolution: “The Section 6.06 (b) of the Texas Property Tax Code further states that ‘if governing bodies of a majority of the taxing units entitled to vote on the appointment of board members adopt resolutions disapproving a budget and file them with the secretary of the board within 30 days after its adoption, the budget does not take effect, and the board shall adopt a new budget within 30 days of the disapproval.’”
The majority, in this case, is the 31 out of the 60 DCAD taxing entities, which includes Denton and Denton ISD. The deadline the taxing units face is Aug. 29.
“At DCAD, we are always willing to listen and accept productive feedback from all of the Denton County entities,” Sanabria wrote in an email Wednesday to the Record-Chronicle. “I encourage all entities and property owners to form their own opinion of DCAD. Come tour our facility, speak with our internal Leadership, and talk to our overworked staff about what it is like to work at DCAD. Call other appraisal districts across the State of Texas; make comparisons, find out if they certified their appraisal roll on time and how many employees it took to reach that accomplishment. I believe if people knew the truth about DCAD, it would not be hard to support us as an organization.”
In Sanabria’s initial email Wednesday to DCAD employees, he wrote:
“Recently, I have had the opportunity to attend multiple council meetings where our staff were being discussed. I was provided the chance to speak about our lack of staffing and how the budget will allow our team to gain the momentum needed to handle the immense workload all of you bear. It is extremely frustrating to hear council members tell you that they know and agree that we need more staff, but still choose to deny the budget as it has become a political weapon to be used at the cost of all of us here at DCAD.”
In fairness to the taxing entities disapproving DCAD’s budget, they claim it isn’t due to the employees or their work but the person at the top, steering the taxing vessel — Chief Appraiser Hope McClure.
Even Denton County residents are joining in the discourse and asking why the DCAD Board of Directors, who are appointed by the entities, refuses to step in and do something about it. Frisco resident Bob Werner mentions it in his Monday “Letter to the Editor”:
“With so many of the various taxing entities that make up DCAD stating they lack confidence in the present chief appraiser, you would think that the Board of Directors of DCAD would express concern with this and take some action to replace the chief appraiser instead of doing nothing and singing her praise when all the evidence reflects otherwise,” Werner wrote.
“For too long,” he wrote, “the board has had their heads in the sand and failed to see what is actually going on in DCAD.”
In the Wednesday email to employees, Sanabria continued with what Eads has called “blame and excuses”:
“As many of you probably know, there has been a lot of bad publicity and stories about DCAD, mainly targeting the Chief Appraiser as the cause of all the problems. The media and these political members have stated over and over that because DCAD did not reach certification this year that it is solely due to poor leadership on Hope’s part. However, I would argue that the catalyst and main contributor is not a lack of leadership but not enough staff to complete the voluminous workload.”
Throwing the media into the political gunfight isn’t a surprise. The messenger is usually the first person shot, and the Record-Chronicle and the Dallas Morning News have written several stories about this issue.
The spokesperson goes on to claim in his email that McClure was “fighting tirelessly to get DCAD more staff with the 2023 budget, but they do not want to provide more staff because she couldn’t certify [the values] with the staff she had this year.”
But that isn’t what the taxing entities are claiming. What they’re claiming is they don’t want to provide more staff to a leader whom Eads claimed has “mismanaged the agency” and whom they “lack confidence in,” as Denton City Council pointed out Aug. 2 when it voted unanimously to disapprove DCAD’s budget.
Lewisville ISD wrote in an Aug. 8 letter disapproving DCAD’s budget: “We write this letter to explain our much greater concern regarding the lack of competent leadership within DCAD that we believe is necessary to ensure that these additional funds are spent appropriately and actually produce the desired result — fulfillment of DCAD’s obligations to the taxing entities.”
In Wednesday’s email, Sanabria asked employees to quit “letting the politicians speak for us” and, if they’re inspired and motivated to help, “to write a first-person testimony about your experience here at DCAD and especially with the Chief Appraiser, Hope McClure. Some examples may be, you worked with past Chiefs and want to tell how different DCAD is now. Maybe Hope hired you recently, and you can say how happy you are under her leadership. Maybe you had a medical or family issue, and you could speak to Hope’s willingness to help you work through it at DCAD. Rather it is a page or a paragraph, it is all needed.”
DCAD’s taxing entities, however, would probably argue that it doesn’t matter how DCAD employees feel about McClure’s leadership but how their clients feel about it since DCAD’s sole responsibility, as Sanabria mentioned Thursday afternoon, is “to serve their clients.”
CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and via Twitter at @writerontheedge.