North Texas real estate broker Jenna Ryan was sentenced to 60 days in jail last week for her participation in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, marking one of the harshest penalties given to a Capitol rioter.
Shortly after the announcement, Ryan tweeted that all the people who are calling and texting her can “pop champagne and then rejoice” because they “win.” She posted a TikTok video the following day saying she’s not sure what there is to do in prison, but she believes she will “do a lot of yoga” because she has already written a book.
On TikTok, she said federal prison is “not going to be like, the penitentiary. It’s not going to be like ‘drop a bar of soap.’ It’s going to be prison, where you know, you just put me away — put me away [and] lock me up like a dog in a pen.”
The 51-year-old broker turned herself into the FBI about a week after the insurrection and was the first North Texan to plead guilty in August to a misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, court documents show.
The news of her sentencing quickly gained traction around the nation after Twitter users recirculated an old tweet that said she was “definitely not going to jail.” The tweet from March read, “Sorry I have blonde hair, white skin, a great job, a great future, and I’m not going to jail. Sorry to rain on your hater parade. I did nothing wrong.”
The tweet even made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where the host mocked the real estate broker in a 12-minute segment and called her a “QABlonde.”
“If you live in North Texas and you’re looking to buy a house from Jenna Ryan, act quick because the open house is about to close,” Kimmel advised.
Ryan documented her two-day trip on Facebook and Twitter, including a photo of her and four others posing in front of a private plane from US Trinity Aviation’s tarmac at Denton Enterprise Airport before their departure for Washington.
Among the photos and videos Ryan shared documenting her involvement was a video in which she said, “We’re gonna go down and storm the Capitol.”
Court documents report she had also livestreamed a 21-minute Facebook video of herself and a group walking toward the Capitol, during which she can be heard saying “We are going to [expletive] go in here. Life or death, it doesn’t matter. Here we go.” According to the documents, she then turned the camera to expose her face and said, “Y’all know who to hire for your Realtor, Jenna Ryan for your Realtor.”
Ryan allegedly chanted, “USA, USA” and “Here we are, in the name of Jesus” as she walked toward the front door, the complaint noted. She could also be heard yelling, “Fight for freedom, fight for freedom!” and “This is our house!” in the video.
Documents also included multiple images that depict Ryan, wearing a red, white and blue winter hat with “Trump” emblazoned across it near the Capitol building and inside.
She tweeted after entering the Capitol that it was “one of the best days of my life.”
After receiving backlash that week, Ryan released a public statement saying she did not condone the violence that occurred and was “truly heartbroken for the people who have lost their lives,” and she tweeted that she did nothing wrong at the Capitol and that it is not illegal to take a photo next to a broken window.