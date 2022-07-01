A San Antonio developer that has built apartment complexes across North Texas is coming to southern Denton County with plans for a different type of project.
Embrey Partners has closed on land for Collection Champions Circle in Fort Worth, a community of 138 duplexes with 276 rental units at the southwest intersection of Championship Parkway and State Highway 114. Like an apartment complex, the community will have a clubhouse, pool and on-site property management.
The one-, two- and three-bedroom homes will be an average size of 980 square feet with attached and detached garages. Prices will be competitive with other single-family rental communities in the area, the company said.
Embrey has built apartment properties such as The Elm at River Park and Kelley at Samuels Avenue in Fort Worth as well as Domain at The Gate in Frisco. This is the company’s second community of rental houses, following the 252-unit Collection at Gruene in New Braunfels near San Antonio.
Jeremy Williams, Embrey’s senior vice president of development, said these communities are geared toward renters who want “the lifestyle and convenience of a traditional apartment community” but with features that are similar to single-family homes.
“This is a particularly attractive option for young families, pet owners and empty-nesters,” Williams said in a statement.
Communities of single-family and attached homes for renters have been popping up all over North Texas to meet demand, including from people priced out of buying a home. These can be found as far as Terrell, where a community of 300 rent houses is under construction. Another developer bought land in North Fort Worth in May for a community that includes single-family rentals and apartments.
“The [Dallas-Fort Worth] area’s strong economic and demographic momentum and high household income make it a prime location for this particular style of development,” John Kirk, managing director and executive vice president of development for Embrey, said in a statement.