An inmate who said he fears for his life because of alleged medical neglect while in Denton County Jail was transported Tuesday to the Collin County Jail, where his family hopes he can get the amputation he needs.
Gregory Travis Corley, 33, told the Denton Record-Chronicle his dominant arm requires amputation after his arrest allegedly left him with an injury. Corley said if the jail’s medical staff had responded sooner, his arm could have been saved.
“I’m not trying to avoid the consequences of my decisions,” Corley said. “There’s no way you can try to tell me that any of my charges or anything I’ve ever done in my life led up to me deserving to lose my right arm. … I sit here every day and wonder, ‘Are they going to call me up today to lose my arm?’”
Last year, Corley was indicted on one count of possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm. He was arrested by the Collin County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Denton County Jail on Sept. 16, 2020. Corley was released the same day after he posted a bail bond.
While out on bond, Corley was due to appear in the 462nd District Court. Corley alleges he received permission from the court to not appear because he had tested positive for COVID-19.
The Record-Chronicle contacted Stacy Fruth, the 462nd District Court’s court administrator, on Tuesday but had not received a response by late Wednesday.
A warrant was issued for Corley’s arrest. He was arrested by a bond enforcement agent with AAA Atlas Bail Bonds Agency and booked into the Denton County Jail on Feb. 15.
During Corley’s arrest, he allegedly requested that the bond enforcement agent place him under arrest with his hands in front of his body instead of behind his back. Corley said this is because he has a stent in his right arm near his armpit that was placed after a motorcycle accident in 2019. He feared putting his arms behind his back would damage the stent, he said.
The agent did not heed Corley’s request and put his hands behind his back, causing the stent to collapse, Corley said.
Corley alleges the agent transporting him stopped to get food at a Popeye’s. Corley said it was about 55 minutes before he was turned over to the custody of the Denton County Sheriff’s Office. In Sheriff’s Office custody, Corley alleges he was left in handcuffs for about 2½ hours.
Douglas Lee, assistant chief deputy of the Sheriff’s Office, said he did not know how Corley was handcuffed by the bond enforcement agent. Lee said Corley was brought to the Denton County Jail, and “as soon as he entered into the jail, he was unhandcuffed.”
Corley said when he arrived at the jail, he could still partially move his arm. Corley said he then started to lose movement in his arm and his hand turned cold and appeared swollen and purple. Over two weeks, he said, he informed guards and several of the jail’s medical staff more than once of his worsening injury.
After two weeks, two officers called a supervisor and nurse to see his injury, Corley said. The nurse immediately sent him to a hospital, he said.
Corley said an angiogram showed the stent was occluded by a clot because the stent had collapsed. He said he was referred to immediately go to UT Southwestern Medical Center at Dallas for treatment to repair the stent, but instead he was sent back to the jail.
“They refused to send me to the hospital,” Corley said.
He said it was another four weeks before he was sent to a specialist.
“The whole time this is going on, every couple of days, I’m putting in for a sick call,” Corley said. “All [medical staff] will do is they’ll look at my hand, try to find a pulse, be like either ‘yes’ or ‘no,’ they couldn’t find it. As soon as they say they couldn’t, they send me back to my dorm. They literally wouldn’t do anything else. They wouldn’t send me to the hospital.”
Corley claimed he had little to no blood flow in his arm and developed a blood infection and early signs of gangrene.
“During this time I’m waiting, I’ve already contracted gangrene on the back of my hand,” Corley said. “All medical staff would do was use sterile irrigation water on my hand, wipe it down with water, put a Band-Aid on it and say not to look at it. But one day I went, and they took the Band-Aid off and all the skin came off the back of my hand.”
Three weeks after his visit to the specialist, he was sent for another appointment, where he said he was informed the blood clot was so bad he could die.
Corley said he then received surgery for a carotid bypass to temporarily provide blood flow to his arm. Corley said his surgeon was appalled by the lack of care he had received and said medical staff waited too long, and that the only long-term solution was amputation.
“He said if they would have brought me in sooner, he could have saved my arm and I would have had full use of it again,” Corley said.
Lee, the assistant chief deputy, said the jail’s medical staff is headed by Denton County Public Health. Lee referred questions regarding inmates’ medical care to the department.
Flory Garcia-Camey, the public information officer for DCPH, said the health department could not provide information about a specific inmate’s medical care. She said this is for security purposes and to protect health information.
“What I do know about inmate’s health care while they’re at the Denton County Jail is that they all have available routine clinic visits that is part of the inmate’s health care while they’re at the jail — medical administration, chronic care, medical care — and they can have consultations with a specialty,” Garcia-Camey said.
When asked how often the routine clinic visits take place, Garcia-Camey said it depends on the inmate’s medical needs.
Throughout his time in Denton County Jail, Corley has filed grievances against the jail’s medical staff. Corley alleges it is the health department that investigates grievances made against the jail’s medical staff (who are staffed by the department itself).
When asked how the health department investigates a grievance made regarding medical staff, Garcia-Camey said, “Inmates are able to request and complete a grievance form. Once completed, it is turned in to the appropriate department for investigation, following the chain of command.”
Lee said an inmate’s grievance against medical staff is sent to the jail medical staff and answered by a supervisor who works for Denton County Public Health.
“All medical care and treatment is part of the county health department,” Lee said. “And that’s not within the Sheriff’s Office’s decision-making authority.”
After Corley was informed his arm would require amputation, his surgery was scheduled. As Corley awaits amputation, his condition has not improved.
But he said six weeks have gone by since his last hospital visit. Corley claimed his surgeon at Medical City Denton received an email from jail medical staff saying Corley was refusing the surgery. Corley said his surgeon requested to see him face to face to check on his carotid bypass and asked if he had refused surgery. Corley said no, he had not.
Corley said medical staff told him it was not the staff who denied him the amputation, but the county because it did not want to pay for the operation.
Corley said later when he put in for sick calls, he was denied. He alleges when he asked a medical staff member why he was not called out to be assessed, the staff member said they called his name and he didn’t respond. Corley claimed a jail staff member told the medical staff member Corley’s name was never called.
“Now they just keep saying I’m refusing medical treatment,” Corley said. “No, I’m not. … Why would I deny something that I desperately need?”
Corley also alleges he suffered a mild stroke and was not treated for four days.
“I passed out, I hit my head, I was throwing up blood, I couldn’t walk, I couldn’t talk, I couldn’t understand what anybody was saying, and they couldn’t understand me,” Corley said. “I had a severe headache and fever, and they left me in my cell for four days before finally someone sent me to the hospital.”
After asking medical staff why he could not receive medical attention, Corley alleges staff responded by saying they did not know how to handle the situation. “That’s not my fault,” Corley said.
“If you’re being detained, it’s their responsibility to provide for all your medical needs,” he said. “I was very docile, I’ve never had a violent charge. I just don’t understand why I can’t get any kind of medical help.”
Stressed over his health, Corley said he has lost more than 40 pounds since he has been in the jail.
“It’s not because I can exercise,” Corley said. “I’m stressed, and I’m not living my best life in here. It’s taken a toll on my wife and my father financially, mentally, physically, emotionally.”
Corley was released on a personal recognizance bond Tuesday and immediately transported to the custody of the Collin County Sheriff’s Office, Lee said. Corley had outstanding warrants for a charge of forgery of a financial instrument, two counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, five counts of theft of property, two counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
His father, Jeff Corley, said he believes his son will receive the medical care he needs while in Collin County Jail.
“I think it’ll be much better,” Jeff Corley said.
Though he’s no longer at the Denton County Jail, organizers such as the Denton Bail Fund held a protest outside the jail Wednesday. There, a few dozen protesters advocated for an independent investigation into the alleged neglect and the termination of any staff members who contributed to Corley’s neglect.
Organizer Jonathan Guadian said activists will continue to support Corley and his family and fight to make sure the county is held accountable.
Jeff Corley said he hopes the protest will push Denton County to pay for his son’s medical care. He said he wants the protest to highlight the “terrible” incompetence of medical care in the jail.
The Record-Chronicle contacted Sgt. Jessica Pond, the public information officer for the Collin County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday regarding medical care at the Collin County jail but had not received a response by late Wednesday.
Jeff Corley said his son would not be able to afford the operation if the county doesn’t pay and said if not, “hopefully, he can get some insurance to pay for it.” Corley’s father organized a GoFundMe fundraiser on his behalf.
“He desperately needs to get this operation because he’s in danger of blood clot,” Jeff Corley said. “It’s a really delicate situation. They told him months ago he needed to have that arm removed, and they still haven’t done anything about it. I worry myself to death, and he is too.”
But even if Greg Corley is able to get his arm amputated, it won’t fix all his problems, he said. Corley worked as an electrician and worries that without his arm, he won’t be able to provide for himself and his family.
“I don’t know how I’m going to cope with this for the rest of my life,” Corley said. “It’s not an easy thing to deal with. … It’s simply not fair to me. I’m 33 years old, I have a little boy of my own who I won’t be able to play catch with again, and I have to explain to him what happened.”