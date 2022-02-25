In the wake of numerous complaints and allegations against the Denton Central Appraisal District, officials say the agency is continuing to recover from a failed software conversion in 2020, which has led to ongoing data problems.
A January editorial piece in The Dallas Morning News summed up many of the complaints over the past year, which have come from a variety of area officials. Some of their complaints alleged illegal activity by DCAD during the 2021 appraisal process, including skipping property value appeals to meet deadlines.
Beverly Henley, former chair of the Denton County Appraisal Review Board, filed a complaint with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation against DCAD Chief Appraiser Hope McClure at some point following the appraisal period. DCAD officials acknowledged errors were made when it came to reporting property values, but said the problem was caught and fixed, and that nothing illegal happened. As of late February, McClure’s license is still active as both a property tax appraiser and a property tax assessor/collector.
In January, Denton County commissioners met in executive session to discuss “contemplated litigation” against the appraisal district. They chose instead to author a letter of “grave concerns” based on grievances dating back to 2020.
The software conversion is the first issue mentioned in that letter. In 2020, DCAD had planned to switch to a new vendor for data management of its hundreds of thousands of accounts, including things such as tax exemptions. But that conversion failed, leaving DCAD with missing data and forcing it back to its original provider.
In 2020, county officials wrote, the failed conversion “resulted in the delay of certified tax rolls to taxing entities and accurate tax statements to property owners.” For the county to go through its yearly budgeting process and calculate the tax rate, it had to use estimates from DCAD, which officials called an “unacceptable” alternative.
At the time, those delays were attributed largely to the pandemic. While that was undeniably a factor, officials from both the county and the appraisal district describe the attempted software switch as the driving force behind many of the district’s struggles. Charles Stafford, a DCAD board member who has previously served as chairman, explained how that process went wrong.
“The providers of the new software wanted us to shut down our old system before their system was completely up and running, and normally you wouldn’t consider doing that,” Stafford said. “But the person who was telling us it was OK was our head of [information technology]. ... You hire these people because they’re experts, and you listen.”
But those assurances fell flat, Stafford said, when the district shut down its old system with the new vendor’s only “20 to 30%” completed.
“We lost all the data,” Stafford said. “We were frantically trying to get their system debugged and working, and that was what put everything into a real kink. That plus COVID and icemageddon.”
On top of that, the switch was never completed. DCAD ended up going back to the initial provider, which helped the agency get set up again. An early 2021 letter from McClure stated the recovery process took several months, and that not all of the data could be transferred back in its original form.
The result is that staff had to manually calculate hundreds of thousands of county accounts, going through an “endless” list of tasks, according to McClure. And that process is still ongoing. Stafford gave one example that some residents may get their tax bills without their homestead exemptions applied, which will need to be manually fixed by staff.
“Here’s the bottom line: The system is now not completely fixed, but mostly, and certainly adequately,” Stafford said. “We have hashed and rehashed and re-rehashed our organizational structure. We’ve had a ton of people who retired because of this.”
Denton County Judge Andy Eads, in an interview, called the issue a “debacle.” He said he met with DCAD representatives to offer IT and communications help during the transition, but that they didn’t take him up on the offer.
“This was the main software that had all the data in it and all the property tax accounts,” Eads said. “Because it had gone so poorly and I didn’t want us to be delayed again, I really wanted them to have a work group so another set of eyes could be involved and could report back. ... If the first vendor was so bad, then why did you leave them and why are you returning?”
Stafford said it would have taken too long to train the helpers in using the software. But the letter, addressed to then-chairman Stafford and naming McClure multiple times, includes other grievances.
Commissioners made the allegation that McClure, toward the end of 2021, misinformed them of when their DCAD board of directors election votes were due. They wrote that she told them the votes were due earlier than usual due to a new state House bill. However, that new law did not go into effect until 2022.
“We were totally misinformed by the chief appraiser of the timeline when the ballots were cast,” Eads said. “It just reinforces public doubt in the credibility of the agency when the county, the cities and the schools are misinformed about the timing of the election.”
Then, in December, some residents took issue with how DCAD approached changes to agricultural exemption guidelines. Eads and other officials took the stance that the district wasn’t transparent enough with those proposed changes, which were tabled after dozens attended that month’s board meeting.
“The best remedy is for the full DCAD board to just take a close look at the overall operations at the district,” Eads said. “The public has to have trust in the staff. … We can all understand computer system conversions and the associated ramifications. It’s not just about that, it’s about other issues.”
Eads declined to comment on the possibility of legal action. McClure declined to comment for this article on any of the issues included in the letter, because the DCAD board has not yet officially responded to it.
“We have taken a long, hard look at our practices and procedures and there have been a number of changes made,” Stafford said. “That did not include sanctioning, penalizing or firing the chief appraiser. The chief appraiser has been an integral part of the solution.”