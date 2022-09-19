For months — if not years — there's been a clear consensus among elected officials: The Denton Central Appraisal District isn't getting the job done. But now that the district has moved on from heavily criticized Chief Appraiser Hope McClure, do county leaders see the situation improving?
Denton County Judge Andy Eads has been one of DCAD's most vocal critics, alongside the Commissioners Court as a whole. Of the dozens of taxing entities that filed disapproval resolutions over the appraisal district's 2023 budget, Denton County was the first in early August.
Eads, in particular, has gone public with a smattering of complaints. He's accused DCAD of not being transparent, of spending funds incorrectly and of not responding to criticism. Reached last week following the board's unanimous decision to move on from McClure, he said he appreciates board members taking “a difficult action.”
“I have a sense of appreciation for them listening to the concerns,” Eads said. “The board is in a much better position, in my eyes, after the action they took this week.”
Now, the most pressing issue for DCAD is getting a 2023 budget passed for good. The previous budget, which included a $2.76 million increase aimed at hiring more staff, was thrown out by the governmental bodies that submitted disapproval resolutions. DCAD's Board of Directors will soon need to approve a new budget, though that process is cloudy.
The message from many upset taxing entities seemed to be that they understand DCAD is understaffed, but are cautious of funding more staff under McClure's leadership. Now that McClure is out, Eads said there's still several factors that will go into the budget. He said he's already met with interim Chief Appraiser Don Spencer.
“I do think that they need additional staff to accommodate a growing county, but the entities realized there were a lot of distractions to the important work at hand,” Eads said. “Hopefully, the next steps can be for the entities to evaluate the budget that will be adopted, and be open to providing additional resources.
“It's not about just putting more money at the situation, it really is about looking at the operations and making sure all the functions are being performed as efficiently as possible.”
One of Eads' biggest priorities is getting appraisals and exemptions back on track. In recent years, DCAD has lagged behind in those areas for multiple reasons, and that's led to late tax rolls getting sent out to the governmental bodies. In turn, those taxing entities have been setting tax rates using estimates, and have been shouting their complaints.
“I have full confidence they can make a course correction and find the chief appraiser that's talented, responsive and committed to getting the tax roll done in a timely manner,” Eads said.
Denton Mayor Gerard Hudspeth has a similar focus. Asked for his thoughts on the situation and what he would like to see from DCAD moving forward, he sent the following statement:
“It is very important to me that the citizens have faith in the government systems that work for them,” Hudspeth said. “Having accurate appraised values affects not only the property owner, but also all of the entities, including the City of Denton, that rely on those values to build a budget to get the best value for every tax dollar received.”
Hudspeth added he'd “like to see more public engagement by the board (to the extent it is allowed by law).”
Tracy Scott Miller, president of the Lewisville ISD school board — the largest taxing entity served by DCAD — did not respond to a Monday email asking for his perspective. The Lewisville school board was one of the DCAD's harshest critics as disapproval resolutions were being filed, openly writing in support of McClure's removal.
Denton ISD school board members appeared to understand the difficulties faced by the appraisal district when they discussed their vote to disapprove the budget in August. School board member Jim Alexander cast the lone vote against the resolution to disapprove, saying he expected DCAD to offer a new budget that would be similar to the original.
Denton school board members Sheryl English, Patricia Sosa-Sánchez and Barbara Burns, as well as President Mia Price, voted for the resolution. Two board members, Charles Stafford and Amy Bundgus, were absent from the meeting. Stafford also serves as vice chair of the appraisal district’s Board of Directors.
When approached for comment about McClure's removal last week, neither the board nor Denton ISD Superintendent Jamie Wilson responded. Julie Zwahr, the district's communications chief, said the resolution to disapprove covered the officials' thoughts on the matter.
The Denton ISD resolution ended with a stark final line: “This action demonstrates a lack of confidence in the Denton County Appraisal District leadership.”
Denton ISD cited two particular pain points with the budget. One was that the district's portion of the DCAD budget jumped from $1.9 million to a proposed $2.1 million in 2023. The other was that DCAD failed to certify property tax values by the July 25 deadline, which forced the district to base its budget on uncertified values.
In a cover letter submitted to DCAD with the resolution, Wilson said the school district can't plan for the coming school year if DCAD fails to certify property values.
“Lack of access to these certified values places tremendous pressure on our school district, as the Board of Trustees must send DCAD’s estimates to the Texas Education Agency to determine our maximum compressed tax rate, risking a loss in revenue and important resources to our local school children,” Wilson wrote. “Also, a delay in certified values places DISD at risk of not meeting specific requirements for our financial accountability ratings.”
Wilson also said school district officials understand the appraisal district's need for more staff, but that the school board and the administration are concerned that more personnel might not help DCAD meet deadlines.
“We understand hiring additional staff requires a monetary investment, particularly in the current employment climate. Nonetheless, we are still concerned with the ability of DCAD to get this work complete in a timely fashion and meet our expectations for service,” he said.