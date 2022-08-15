Denton Central Appraisal District
Buy Now

The Denton Central Appraisal District building in Denton.

 DRC file photo

Resistance to the Denton Central Appraisal District's 2023 budget has been picking up steam across Denton County, with at least eight of the district's 60 taxing entities having passed disapproval resolutions by Monday — including Lewisville ISD, which also has called for a change at chief appraiser.

DCAD's 60 taxing entities include such governmental bodies as the county and cities, as well as school districts. Several officials have had long-standing issues with the way the district has been managed in recent years, and those grievances seem to have boiled over after a recent increase in the appraisal district's yearly budget.

Download PDF LISD Letter
LISD Letter

Recommended for you