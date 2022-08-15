Resistance to the Denton Central Appraisal District's 2023 budget has been picking up steam across Denton County, with at least eight of the district's 60 taxing entities having passed disapproval resolutions by Monday — including Lewisville ISD, which also has called for a change at chief appraiser.
DCAD's 60 taxing entities include such governmental bodies as the county and cities, as well as school districts. Several officials have had long-standing issues with the way the district has been managed in recent years, and those grievances seem to have boiled over after a recent increase in the appraisal district's yearly budget.
For example, Denton County Judge Andy Eads read a statement at the Aug. 2 Commissioners Court meeting blasting the district for poor decisions and "lacking leadership," followed by commissioners' approval of a resolution against the district and its budget. That night, Denton City Council members followed up up with their own resolution of disapproval.
The resolutions are more than just public displays of distrust in DCAD. They cite Section 6.06(b) of the Texas Property Tax Code, which states that if a majority of an appraisal district's taxing entities file disapproval resolutions within 30 days of the budget being passed, then the budget wouldn't take effect and a new one would need to be adopted.
The code suggests that if 31 of DCAD's 60 entities formally disapprove, the 2023 budget would be voided. As of Monday, according to DCAD spokesperson Emer Sanabria, the district has received eight such resolutions. They've come from the following:
Denton County
City of Denton
City of Corinth
City of Shady Shores
City of Dish
City of Justin
City of Aubrey
Lewisville ISD
Lewisville ISD is the only school district to have issued a resolution so far, and happens to be DCAD's largest taxing body. Aug. 8, Lewisville ISD sent a three-page letter to the DCAD board outlining its concerns.
"As we are, by far, the largest taxing entity you serve, Lewisville ISD is particularly concerned with the state of your organization," the letter reads. "Our primary concern is not the approximately $500,000 increase in the Lewisville ISD portion of the DCAD budget; rather, we write this letter to explain our much greater concern regarding the lack of competent leadership within DCAD that we believe is necessary to ensure that these additional funds are spent appropriately and actually produce the desired result — fulfillment of DCAD’s obligations to the taxing entities."
The letter goes on to detail similar concerns other bodies have named, such as receiving only estimated values instead of certified values. As a whole, though, the writeup takes aim directly at Chief Appraiser Hope McClure.
The letter criticizes McClure for making false statements about the role of taxing entities in the budget process and being "unwilling to reflect on her own performance or the performance of the organization under her leadership," among other grievances.
"Ms. McClure’s message has been heard loud and clear: She wants money without accountability. She does not intend to be partners with LISD or other taxing entities in addressing these challenges together."
While the letter acknowledges staffing increases may be necessary for DCAD, it says Lewisville ISD has "serious reservations" about McClure's leadership moving forward. Ultimately, it calls for DCAD to make a change at its most important position.
"In light of the issues outlined above and in previous correspondence from the LISD Administration, we believe that a leadership change at DCAD is needed to ensure that the needed improvements are made in serving the interests of the taxing entities. The DCAD taxing entities and taxpayers deserve a Chief Appraiser that will issue certified values on time, believes in true accountability, and will work in good faith to create and maintain positive relationships with the taxing entities for the betterment of our communities."
The same day the letter was sent, Lewisville ISD issued its formal disapproval resolution.
Denton ISD, meanwhile, has taken a softer stance on DCAD. The Denton school board — which includes DCAD board member Charles Stafford — acknowledged problems at the appraisal district but also brought up low staffing levels as a key contributor to the struggles. So far, there's been no public discussion from Denton ISD on writing a disapproval resolution.
As was discussed by the Denton City Council, it's unclear exactly what would happen if the DCAD budget ends up getting voided. To get to that point, however, over 20 taxing entities still need to approve resolutions, and they need to file those resolutions within 30 days of the budget's approval. That gives them just under two weeks left to do so.
As of Monday evening, DCAD had not yet responded to a series of questions regarding the various resolutions that have been passed so far. Sanabria stated a response could come Monday night or Tuesday morning.